Yuzu Nintendo Switch Emulator Runs Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Well On Launch Day

The excellent Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu can run Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition well, according to the developer.

On the emulator's Official Twitter profile, the developer confirmed that the game runs well, despite some issues that are being worked out. These fixes and changes will be introduced into the mainline in the coming days, while they are available earlier in the Early Access builds.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is running well in yuzu on release day! There are a few issues, but we are already hard at work fixing them. Check it out in our latest Early Access builds and expect these changes in mainline in the coming days!!! https://t.co/9TAOcCxEFN pic.twitter.com/c35wsGGyKf — yuzu (@yuzuemu) May 29, 2020

The Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu is among the most impressive emulation projects of all time, as it has managed to run several high-profile Nintendo Switch games on launch day, or not too long after, including Pokemon Sword and Shield and Animal Crossing New Horizons. The emulator has also been recently updated to take advantage of multicore CPUs, paving the way for massive performance improvements.

Prometheus aims to ensure that emulation behaves the same as on the Switch while matching the code with the Switch’s original OS code. And, as a by-product, host multicore support using host timing has been added to yuzu. Host timing is just yuzu using the host’s (user’s) internal clock for timing. The multicore feature of Prometheus is a beast in terms of thread handling. Originally yuzu used at best 2 threads: one for the CPU and one for the emulated GPU. Technically we also use a thread each for the UI, logging, the host GPU driver, and the host audio driver, but let’s ignore them for the time being.

More information on the Yuzu emulator can be found on its official website.