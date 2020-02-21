Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Rated In South Korea

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has yet to receive a release date, but it seems like the announcement may be coming very soon.

Today, the remaster of the game developed by Monolith Software has been rated in South Korea, as spotted by Gematsu. The rating doesn't provide any additional information on the game, but the fact that Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has been rated may suggest that a release date announcement is coming in the near future.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has been announced back in September 2019, and we haven't heard anything about the game since. As the Nintendo Switch release schedule is quite empty following Animal Crossing: New Horizons release next month, it would be very good for Nintendo Switch owners to get the game in the next couple of months waiting for other big releases to hit the console in the second half of the year.

Set on the bodies of two huge titans, Xenoblade Chronicles asks players to wield the Monado blade to save the world from destruction. With ordinary weapons having no effect on the machine race known as the Mechon, the power of the Monado blade is the only hope. The hero, Shulk, uses it to fight the Mechon and see glimpses of the future. Players control Shulk as they engage monsters in battle and go on quests. Players can also upgrade their equipment and abilities in a variety of ways. Weapons, headgear, body armor, gloves and boots can all be modified, with each change affecting both the ability and the look of the character. The same piece of gear even takes on a different appearance depending on which character is wearing that piece. Players can also enhance the abilities of their existing equipment by using Gems, special augmentations created by collecting resources in game. Gems may improve Arts ability, increase agility or add strength.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches this year on Nintendo Switch.