Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Runs At 504-720p Resolution In Docked Mode; Performance Is Stable

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is going to run at the same resolutions seen in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, according to a new leak.

Twitter user MasaGratoR recently took a look at the leaked Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition config files, discovering that both docked and handheld resolutions are the same as the ones seen in XC 2, so dynamic 504-720p resolution for docked mode and 378-540p resolution for handheld mode. This is definitely surprising, considering in no way Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is more demanding than its sequel. The game reportedly also features a sharpening filter similar to the one seen in the sequel, but with a couple of new options. There are also a few additional graphics tweaks for cutscenes as well as new config categories.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Expert Mode Can Make Game More Challenging

According to leaked Xenoblade Chronicles DE configs: - lib_nx.ini is similar to XC2 - Resolution as in XC2: handheld 378-540p, docked 540-720p - Sharpening filter is still applied, it has now two more options: Type and AwareIntensity (it's less aggressive in XC DE) - Cutscenes have additional graphics tweaks in separate file - Config now has more categories: furBlur, lightShaft, monochrome + "reduceDirLightRim"

Little correction:

In docked it's 504-720p, not 540-720p.

Sorry for mistake. 😥 — MasaGratoR (@masagratordev) May 25, 2020

On a related note, Jansn Benchmarks recently took a look at the Definitive Edition performance in both docked and handheld mode, and it seems like the game runs rather well in both mode, managing to keep steady 30 FPS with some drops only in the most intense sequences, like the opening battle.

Earlier today, it has been confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition includes an Expert Mode that can make the whole game more challenging, as players will be able to distribute experience freely among characters. The game will also feature a Time Attack mode that will challenge players in winning battles as quickly as possible, rewarding them with special items and more.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch later this week, on May 29th.