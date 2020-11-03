Xbox Series S Runs Watch Dogs Legion at Dynamic 1080p; RT Is Slightly Better on PC Than on Consoles

Ubisoft recently announced some details on the next-gen enhancements coming to the likes of Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and For Honor. However, we were able to receive extra tidbits of information from Galvin Whitlock, Lead Programmer at Ubisoft, such as the target resolution for the game on Microsoft's smaller, cheaper, and less powerful next-gen console.

The Highest target resolution on Xbox Series S for Watch Dogs: Legion will be 1080p (dynamic).

We also inquired as to the different implementations of ray-traced reflections across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. According to Whitlock, PC has the edge but only slightly.

The fundamentals of the ray-tracing are the same across all platforms that support it. For RTX on PC, we do ray-tracing for rougher surfaces in more situations. Ray-tracing relies on a simplified version of the world that we trace rays into. This has been optimised individually for each platform to maximise the number of rays we can process. Overall, the look is similar on all platforms supporting ray-tracing, but side-by-side, only experts will be able to spot differences.

Finally, we got confirmation that even though Ubisoft has partnered with NVIDIA on PC for Watch Dogs Legion, implementing RTX and DLSS 2.0, the ray-traced reflections will work right away on AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, which come with their own equivalent of RT cores called 'ray accelerators'.

Ray-tracing will work on AMD cards immediately. Ray-tracing needs to be tuned for each architecture individually, and improvements will continue to be made.

Watch Dogs Legion released in late October; you can find our review here. We've got a full set of guides for the game, too, from beginner tips and tricks to location guides for darts, pubs, and paste-up spots, as well as some advice on how to recruit the best operatives for your team of insurrectionists.