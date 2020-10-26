Far Cry 6, AC Valhalla, and Other Ubisoft Games to be 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles are almost here, and it seems Ubisoft is fully embracing the 4K/60fps standard for the next-gen versions of all their upcoming games. That includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more! All of Ubisoft’s future games will also support “Smart Delivery” free upgrades as well. Scroll on down to get the lowdown on what to expect from Ubisoft's upcoming lineup on the Xbox Series X and PS5:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X: Take in the mysterious Northern Lights of Norway or the majesty of England’s Stonehenge in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X.

PlayStation 5: PS5 players can immerse themselves in the stunning open world with the power of the Tempest 3D Audio Engine to hear the environment around them, along with detailed 4K and 60 frames per second visuals. Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Series X: Explore a stylised open world rendered at 60 frames per second in 4K ultra high definition resolution on the Xbox Series X, using High Dynamic Range technology for richer and deeper colours on compatible screens.

PlayStation 5: Immerse yourself in a beautiful open world and feel the environment like never-before thanks to the Tempest 3D Audio engine and PS5 DualSense haptic feedback. Experience stunning 4K graphics and smooth action-packed 60 frame per second gameplay. Far Cry 6 Far Cry has never looked so stunning, with luscious tropical vistas rendered at 60 frames per second and 4K resolutions on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Riders Republic Xbox Series X: With the power of the Xbox Series X you can bolt through the open world by ground or air in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, letting you experience the rush of every race, jump and trick.

PlayStation 5: Race through the National Parks of the United States in 4K and 60 frames per second. Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six Siege is coming to next-generation devices, and you’ll be able to play in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second for the best Siege experience on console. For Honor 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and 1080p resolution for the Xbox Series S. The team is also happy to confirm that 60 frames per second gameplay will be available for all next gen consoles in early December for the start of For Honor’s upcoming season.

Of course, all these games also support HDR, as pretty much all next-gen games will. You may notice one major game is excluded from this list – Watch Dogs: Legion. That’s because the game offers two main visual options at launch – a 4k/30fps mode with ray tracing and a 60fps performance mode, that presumably runs at a lower resolution (Ubisoft hasn’t specified what that will be). It seems Ubisoft hadn’t quite locked in the 4K/60fps standard by the time Watch Dogs: Legion development wrapped.

Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup of games are coming to most current, next-gen, and cloud gaming platforms. You can expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on most platforms on November 10 and PS5 on November 12 or 19 (depending on where you live), Immortals Fenyx Rising on December 3, Far Cry 6 on February 18, and Riders Republic on February 25.