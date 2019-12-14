Wizards of the Coast: Seven or Eight D&D Games Are in Development

Wizards of the Coast went big at The Game Awards 2019, revealing Magic: Legends and a new D&D game, Dark Alliance.

The latter title is just the beginning of a wave of D&D titles, according to Wizards of the Coast president Chris Cocks, who told GamesIndustry there are 'seven or eight' games in development right now.

Dark Alliance Brings 4-Player Action to Icewind Dale, Lets You Play as Drizzt

Cocks even teased they won't all necessarily be roleplaying games, as Wizards of the Coast is planning to diversify on what's possible within the D&D setting for videogames.

We want each game to have a point of view, and to really keep on just a couple of things and do it really, really well. What you don't want to do is have every game in the franchise try to do the same thing, and try to do everything all at once. And we're going to do it in a variety of genres... And in future games we will explore different areas, whether it's grand strategy and combat at army level scale, to really intimate character portrayal. As we develop our D&D video games, we're trying to leverage that as well. We will have single player games; we think they're important. There will be single player modes in all of our games, but we always think that our co-operative perspective, that forming a party with your friends and doing great things together -- the party is bigger than individual components -- will always be an important part of our secret sauce.

Of course, Wizards of the Coast plans to leverage the considerable Dungeons & Dragons lore with these new videogame projects.

We have a tonne of lore. I would argue there are very few, if any fantasy properties with the amount of lore to mine, like we have with D&D... Literally thousands of books, hundreds of which are bestsellers... So there is a lot you have to build upon. And then I think you have one of the best character and adventure engines in the business, with 5e, which really I think really opens the aperture on character developments... I think it opens up creative possibilities for creators.

We'll see what's cooking in the pot beyond Dark Alliance (which is coming next year on PC and consoles). Stay tuned!