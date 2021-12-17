Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance Is Out Now on PC, Priced $29.99

Baldur's Gate Dark Alliance is finally available on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, Interplay announced today. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch had received the game in June this year, and now PC gamers can finally play this title for the first time ever.

This should not be confused with Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance. Baldur's Gate Dark Alliance is actually a straightforward port of the action roleplaying console game that was originally released by Snowblind Studios in late 2001. There's no proper remastering here, which means that it looks rather ugly for modern standards.

Furthermore, there is no extra content to be found in Baldur's Gate Dark Alliance for PC, despite the $29.99 pricing. That said, Faerûn aficionados can still look forward to the following mechanics and features.