Dungeons & Dragons AAA Unreal Engine 5 Game in the Works from Dark Alliance Developer

Dungeons & Dragons has inspired countless video games, but it’s been a while since the franchise itself got a real AAA title. That’s set to change – in addition to the anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3, Wizards of the Coast has announced a major new title is coming from the makers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

This new game will be a AAA production and built with Unreal Engine 5, but beyond that, specific details are a bit scarce. What we do know is Montreal-based developer Tuque Games is being rebranded as Invoke Studios and set for a major expansion. Currently, the studio has around 80 employees, but the goal is to grow to over 200 by 2025. Tuque/Invoke founder Dominic Guay had the following to say about the studio’s mission going forward…

“We have our own culture and our own specific work methods. We value the autonomy of each team member, so that each person can express his or her talents in order to have the maximum productive impact on our games. In that way, we are not just the Montreal division of an international group. We will also continue to put forth the ideas and the direction of the game universes we expand and create.”

We have the largest and most popular brand of fantasy role-playing games in Dungeons & Dragons. Such a brand, with 50 years of history behind it, inspires developers and gives us enormous creative freedom. Our focus is on high-quality AAA games and we will have the means to achieve our ends. Our mission is to create, within a positive environment, fantasy games which will delight players.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance received somewhat mixed reviews, including from Wccftech’s Rosh Kelly, but hopefully, with greater resources, Invoke can deliver something memorable.

Any Dungeons & Dragons fans out there? What kind of AAA game would you like to see from the franchise?