New D&D Dark Alliance Update Adds Support for Echoes of the Blood War DLC Alongside Numerous Fixes and Improvements

Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque Games have released a new Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance update across all platforms, adding support for the new Echoes of the Blood War expansion.

The new DLC introduces the Tiefling warlock Auralla as a new playable character as well as two new dungeons, including the Abandoned Mines and Spawn of Yeenoghu. In addition, this new update offers plenty of fixes and improvements to the title, including changes to the game’s audio, AI, performance, matchmaking and networking, user interface, and numerous bug fixes.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Free Update Adds New Map, Quality-of-Life Improvements

Down below you’ll find the full release notes for this new update, as released by Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast.

Release Notes – Dark Alliance V1.21.3891 Echoes of the Blood War – NEW EXPANSION

The Dark Alliance expansion includes 1 new playable character and 2 new challenging dungeons with 6 levels total. Expand your Dark Alliance experience with Echoes of the Blood War: New playable character – Auralla, a Tiefling warlock that focuses on spellcasting and crowd control.

New dungeon – The Abandoned Mines. Investigate strange cultist experiments on trolls deep in a duergar mine.

New dungeon – Spawn of Yeenoghu. Travel to the Hinterlands and stop a faction of Gnolls from summoning their demon lord. Updates & Fixes AI Fixed Cultist Acolytes occasionally standing still for extended periods of time in combat

Gnolls will now approach a player character that has the grappled debuff

Fixed Goblin Archers not going back to the center of their encounter when the player leaves the area

Fixed Keepers of the Shard occasionally using the self-destruct hit-react from Corrupted Cultists Audio Added missing combat barks and character/mission banter lines throughout the title

Added missing Footstep SFX on PlayStation 4 throughout the title Balance Increased Invincible buff duration after being revived

Increased Kelvin’s boss health Localization Fixed replies that were missing for French start of map banter when in a party with Wulfgar and Drizzt in The Goblin’s Shard Act 1 Matchmaking and Networking Fixed a rare issue in which players could not join multiplayer sessions on PlayStation 5

Fixed kneeling Frost Giants which appeared as standing to some players in multiplayer

Fixed player characters remaining stuck in a revive animation when the player and host get teleported during the revive process in multiplayer Performance and Stability Fixed crashes while loading into Verbeeg Jamboree Act 1 on PlayStation 4 in multiplayer

Fixed a crash after idling for 15 minutes on the equipment screen on all platforms

Fixed a rare issue on PlayStation 4 in which Player 3 encountered a black screen with audio upon loading into the Verbeeg Jamboree Act 1 cinematic in multiplayer

Fixed a rare crash occurring for all of the players in the boss encounter of The Crystal Wraiths Act 3

Reduced the likelihood of rare out-of-memory crashes on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles

Fixed an issue in which the title would occasionally become unresponsive after losing focus on the Game Window while loading back into Kelvin's Cairn on PC User Interface and User Experience Fixed a rare issue in which character progression would reset back to level 1

Fixed a rare progression blocker after defeating the boss while an Ethereal Ally remains in The Order of the One Light Act 2

Fixed a black screen blocking progression after performing certain actions and resting at a Short Rest simultaneously

Fixed Revives by Short Rests failing to fully replenish health in multiplayer

Updated the conditions menu to include more conditions

Added missing subtitles throughout the Companions of Icewind Dale Act 1 intro cinematic on PlayStation 4

Fixed Icewind's name UI persisting on the HUD upon returning to Kelvin’s Cairn after the boss fight

Fixed game menus shifting to the right by 3 and highlighting all the panels in between after using LB + RB in the game menu.

Fixed the Challenge Rating selection UI becoming invisible but could still be interacted with after immediately returning to the Act selection screen after selecting an Act

Fixed the "The Reward Chest is Empty" prompt rarely remaining on-screen when approached in

a multiplayer session

Fixed a spelling error present in the lore text for Catti-brie's Barbarian Diplomat Leg Guards

Fixed a spelling error present in the lore for Drizzt's Dragonsbane Piwafwi

Fixed a spelling error in the lore for Drizzt's Necrotic Resistance Bracers

Fixed a spelling error in the banter reply subtitles between two cultists in Crystalline Dreams Act 2

Fixed a spelling error in the subtitles for Wulfgar's State Objective banter in Zone A2 of The Fury of Icewind Act 1

Fixed a spelling error in the subtitles for Wulfgar's Start of Map banter in The Fury of Icewind Act 1

Fixed missing text for Wulfgar's Captive of the Abyss 3-piece set bonus

Fixed duplicate lore entries for the Tundra Explorer Chestguard and Lightning Resistance Bracers

Fixed the Teleporting message remaining on screen after the player character is revived while getting tethered to the party leader

Fixed the Merchant/Map hints getting permanently stuck on screen when opening the character menu before they are triggered

Fixed the inverted Tab section headers in the Combat Power details panel in the Character Sheet

Fixed the UI scrolling indefinitely after selecting a character while holding a directional input in the Select Character screen

Fixed the incorrect icon being displayed in the UI Buff Notification when the Warden of Mielikki's 8-piece gear set bonus buff is applied to the player character

Fixed in-game Trophies unlocked on other characters being visible in Kelvin’s Cairn

Fixed the player character with the fewest number of Exhausted Executes after a successful mission being incorrectly highlighted in the Tally Screen

Fixed enemies’ health bars being visible from another encounter

Fixed the New Entry prompt remaining visible on the Journal menu even if all entries have been read

Fixed the Point of Interest icon being visible in the top left corner of the Main Menu

Fixed the lines linking the Feats briefly appearing on-screen after leaving the Feats menu

Fixed multiple page markers being visible if buttons for switching pages were pressed simultaneously in the character menu

Fixed Soul Siphon missing a red outline

Fixed the Party leader UI marker persisting on previous party leaders when transferred within an Act

Fixed the Credits scrolling at an inconsistent rate when viewed in an aspect ratio other than 16x9 in Windowed Mode

Fixed character portraits remaining darkened on respawned heroes until they are revived

Fixed ascendants combos rewards granting the incorrect amount of ultimate bar

Fixed Objective markers remaining visible after the player character leaves an encounter

Fixed the UI incorrectly informing players that they are in a public session after failing to connect to a session when all sessions are busy

Fixed pressure plates in shrine puzzle remaining lit after the puzzle is solved in The Crystal Wraiths

Fixed the player being unable to delete subsequent characters after deleting a character, until the player highlights another slot in the Select Character menu

Fixed Combat stats not updating when an ally changes characters

Fixed "Charmed resisted" not being displayed in the UI when an enemy resists the Charmed Condition

Fixed the Short Rest icon's on-screen position changing depending on the title's screen resolution throughout the title

Fixed some consumables having a red background in multiplayer

Fixed the campfire tutorial remaining on-screen after being tethered to the Crystalline Dreams boss fight

Fixed enemy markers being displayed in the UI between encounters

Fixed quest item UI only displays to the Player who picked it up in multiplayer

Fixed errors in the party management combat power UI in which Level-Up and added Ability Points were not included

Fixed an incorrect a main menu/loading screen overlay when joining a multiplayer game

Fixed the top of Catti-brie's Helm still being visible upon viewing Moves and Feats menu

Fixed walking within the vicinity of an ongoing combo which would trigger multiples instances of ultimate gain

Fixed the Necrotic Damage trait not appearing on Elite enemies General Bug Fixes Abilities, Moves and Feats Fixed Dual Edge Strike not reducing cooldown timers when executed from Aether Slash

Fixed Wulfgar’s Primal Instinct animation not playing if using the ability while blocking

Fixed Bruenor’s taunt not functioning correctly when used while blocking

Fixed Catti-brie’s animation not playing when using Healing Spirit while blocking

Fixed Sphere of Darkness frequently being unable to hit enemies

Fixed Drizzt being able to use their ultimate multiple times if used near an enemy with a Globe of Invulnerability

Fixed the acid damage buff from Catti-brie's Vertical Sting Down not adding acid damage to attacks while in multiplayer

Fixed enemies regaining their full health from player character abilities Cinematics Fixed Players not being able to skip cinematic if a new level is selected during 5 second countdown to start a mission

Fixed the effect of Verbeeg Trap ability being delayed if the user is aiming when they walk through it Conditions Fixed the Frozen status being delayed if character is frozen while firing ranged attacks as Catti-brie

Conditions no longer deal damage multiple times per second depending on the number of players in the session after enemies are afflicted in multiplayer

Fixed conditions triggered by player attacks incrementing the counter when applied on enemies

Charmed enemies now deal Friendly Fire damage Death, Revive and Force Respawn Fixed player characters taking a long time to be responsive after being revived

Fixed Players being able to continue reviving their teammates after their player character’s health points are down to 0

Fixed allies being revived by only briefly holding down the revive button

Fixed reviving a teammate not being interrupted when under a control-affecting state or when falling unconscious

Fixed the camera moving through terrain when force respawning Enemies and Bosses Fixed the Verbeeg Chef boss dealing damage at the start of attack animations

Fixed player characters becoming stuck on invisible collision after defeating Verbeegs before they throw their harpoon Gear Sets Fixed Dragonsbane Set Bonuses giving incorrect damage increases

Fixed low-resolution textures on Catti-brie's common and uncommon Cold Resistance helms

Fixed Catti-brie's Battlehammer Princess Bracers being stretched and misaligned Hazards Player characters can no longer walk in between spike traps

Fixed the Lightning Runes Hazard active window persisting after the explosion effect occurred Level Design and Art Fixed instances of excess, missing and invisible collision in The Goblin’s Shard Act 1, Crystalline Dreams Act 2, The Crystal Wraiths Act 1, Act 2 and Act 3, The Mask of Kelvin Act 2

Fixed the player characters sometimes being stuck outside the boss barrier when using a portal while the other players trigger the boss encounter in The Crystal Wraiths Act 3.

Fixed the player character sliding indefinitely when stationary after moving

Fixed issues of misaligned ladder climbing animations throughout the title

Fixed multiple locations in which Drizzt could be launched out of bounds after performing a dash attack or the Dark Portal move against certain objects

Interact with a ladder while evading / dashing no longer causes the player character to play the animation in the wrong position

Fixed animations for the Spirit of the Forest and the vines around its arms being out of sync in The Crystal Wraiths Act 3

Fixed a rare issue of graphical corruption present on the ground in the first encounter of The Crystal Wraiths Act 1

Fixed Roots not being destroyed when hit by Catti-brie's ranged attack

Added a missing switch for an elevated platform in the fourth encounter in Companions of Icewind Dale Act 2

Fixed defeated enemies not respawning after a Total Party Down in the first encounter in Crystalline Dreams Act 2

Fixed dark textures on a rock face in the fifth encounter of The Crystal Wraiths Act 1

Fixed defeated enemies occasionally not respawning in the third area after a Total Party Down elsewhere in the Crystalline Dreams Act 2 mission

Fixed player characters falling through the map if another player is in the same respawn location

Fixed player characters respawning where they were located before a tether after falling into death plane

Fixed Kessel's headlights remaining after all a Total Party Down in The Order of the One Light Act 3 Merchant Fixed paying full gold price when unlocking new Useables while the Persuasive feat is unlocked Movement Fixed Wulfgar's backwards evade animation popping after dodging to the sides Progression Fixed a progression blocker in which the objective 'Eliminate the cultists to stop their sacrifices ritual' would sometimes not be able to be completed in Crystalline Dreams Act 2 Tutorial Improvements to the Trials of Tempus Tutorial:

Wulfgar's Cross-check heavy attack now counts as a heavy attack during the Trials of Tempus Tutorial

Perform a 4-hit combo objective now counts all combos

Performing a jump attack is now counted as a jump during the Trials of Tempus Tutorial

Jumps performed in quick succession are now counted as jumps during the Trials of Tempus Tutorial

Catti-brie's backwards dash now counts toward the "Perform a Dash" objective in the Trials of Tempus Tutorial

Fixed unlockable Fierce Attacks not counting in the Trials of Tempus Tutorial VFX Fixed Cattie-brie's ultimate attack arrows remaining stuck in midair after touching an enemy or an object

Fixed the icicle VFX for Frost Giant attacks displaying incorrectly on Xbox One

Fixed the Duergar Bomb damage and VFX sometimes being out of sync

Fixed the secondary VFX explosion and damage area on the Frost Giant's Grind Swipe attack being out of sync

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. The game is available via Xbox Game Pass.