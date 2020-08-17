3 Months Late But Windows 10 May 2020 Update (v2004) Is Finally Rolling Out for Surface Devices

Released at the end of May, the latest Windows 10 version 2004 still isn't available for everyone or every device. Some devices from Microsoft's own Surface lineup were also waiting to receive the new version of the operating system. Nearly three months later, the Windows maker has now started to make the May 2020 Update available for some of these devices.

Windows 10 version 2004 is now available for several Surface devices, including Surface Laptop 2, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro X, and the Pro 5. Users haven't yet reported any bugs, which means the latest version may finally be ready for a broader rollout.

Windows 10 Build 20190 Is Out with New Post-Update Experience

The company had put several safeguard holds, stopping users from receiving the latest version through Windows Update. Through this month's cumulative update, Microsoft has addressed quite a few of the known issues that affected Windows 10 May 2020 Update, which has resulted in the removal of some of these blocks.

The update still isn't available for everyone, but it seems like the rollout process has begun for Surface devices, which may then be followed by a general, broader rollout of Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

Microsoft's also planning quite a big Windows 10 20H2 update

While many of us believed the upcoming Windows 10 20H2 would be a smaller update, Microsoft may just be planning quite a feature-rich update for 20H2, as well. The company recently shipped almost all of the features that it had been testing through its Dev Channel Insiders to those in the Beta Channel, who are currently testing the 20H2 builds.

Some of the major features include a theme-aware Start menu, ALT + TAB experience between apps and sites to increase productivity, and improved Settings and Notifications experience. More details on what's coming with Windows 10 20H2 are available over in this piece.