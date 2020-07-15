Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20170 to Insiders in the Dev Channel (previously known as the Fast ring). Today's build arrives after quite a feature-heavy release of Windows 10 Build 20161 that brought theme-aware Start menu.

Windows 10 2021 Preview Build 20170 isn't being offered to Insiders who are running devices that have AMD processors "due to a bug impacting overall usability of these PCs." Microsoft said that the issue should be resolved by the next flight.

Note that Microsoft isn't matching new builds with specific versions of the operating system anymore. However, many of these features that are currently being tested are likely to be introduced with the release of Windows 10 21H1.

Improving your Sound Settings experience

Last week we mentioned we were planning on bringing more Control Panel capabilities forward into Settings, and here’s another one – we’re updating Settings > System > Sound > Manage sound devices to now let you know which device is default, and if not, enable you to set it as your default device or default communication device.

We’ve also updated the volume mixer to include a link to the per app audio settings, which you can use to redirect audio endpoints per app.

There is more work on the way in this area – stay tuned!

Other updates for Insiders

All new Microsoft Launcher v6 is now rolling out to General public

We are excited to announce the rollout of Microsoft Launcher v6 (download here!) to general Public. This launcher is built on a new codebase allowing us to bring multiple new features to you – such as Personalized News, Landscape mode, Customizable App Icons, Bing-Supported Wallpaper, Dark Theme, and numerous performance improvements like speed to load, low memory utilization, battery optimization and fluent animations. Download the new launcher to try it out and use the feedback button in the app to let us know what you think.

New features:

Personalized news: Stay in the know. The personalized news feed updates throughout the day with top trending stories, making it easy to stay on top of whatever’s relevant to you.

Stay in the know. The personalized news feed updates throughout the day with top trending stories, making it easy to stay on top of whatever’s relevant to you. Landscape mode: Microsoft Launcher supports vertical and horizontal orientations to enhance your viewing preference.

Microsoft Launcher supports vertical and horizontal orientations to enhance your viewing preference. Customizable icons: Give your phone a consistent look and feel with custom icon packs and adaptive icons.

Give your phone a consistent look and feel with custom icon packs and adaptive icons. Beautiful wallpapers: Enjoy a fresh new wallpaper from Bing every day or choose your own photos.

Enjoy a fresh new wallpaper from Bing every day or choose your own photos. Dark theme: Reduce eye strain when using your phone at night or in low light environments. This feature is compatible with Android’s default dark mode settings.

Reduce eye strain when using your phone at night or in low light environments. This feature is compatible with Android’s default dark mode settings. Improved performance: Microsoft Launcher now loads faster, uses less memory, is more battery efficient, and offers fluent animations.

New App Icon:

Microsoft Launcher requirements:

Phone supporting Android version 7.0 or higher

You must download Microsoft Launcher from Google Play Store. Downloading Microsoft Launcher will replace the default launcher. Microsoft Launcher does not replicate the user’s PC home screen on the Android phone. Users must still purchase and/or download any new apps from Google Play.

Known issues:

Native Android 10 navigation gestures may not work for all phone manufacturers and models.

System dark theme is supported on devices with Android 8.0 and above.

Setting 3rd-party launchers as Default is only supported on select OEM devices.

Sticky notes sync issues may occur after upgrading to v6.

Notification badges may need to be enabled again after v6 upgrade.

This is a gradual rollout to general public so you may not be able to download immediately.

If you encounter any issues or have bugs to report, file them under Settings > Help and Feedback > Report a bug or via Feedback shortcut on your home screen.

For additional questions, you can reference our Microsoft Launcher FAQs.

Improving search from the taskbar in Windows 10

We’ve recently unveiled two improvements to the search bar in Windows that make it even easier to find what you need.

Click on Search in the taskbar or press the Windows key + S to view an updated design for Search Home. A new two-column layout offers easy readability, as well as fast access to Quick Searches, where you can see local weather, top news, and more helpful info. To find other web results or navigate directly to a website, just type in the search bar like normal.

The new layout is available in markets that enable Quick Searches, including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

In addition, the Windows search bar now supports web search for Dutch-speaking customers in the Netherlands. Users with their Windows region set to Netherlands and their language set to Dutch can now search the web from their search bar without using a browser. Previously the feature was limited to English-speaking users in the region.

We welcome your feedback on these updates. You can share your comments by clicking the feedback button on Search Home.

Note: This is a server-side rollout and will be visible to those running Windows 10 version 1809 up to the latest Dev Channel build.

Updates for developers

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Changes and Improvements