The new Microsoft Edge browser was released to the public earlier this year. In a phased rollout strategy, Microsoft is installing the browser on Windows 10 devices in several stages, with an option available for users to install the new browser manually. When you install the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser, it replaces the previous (legacy) version of the browser on the device.

In an updated document, the company has now mentioned that users won't be able to uninstall Microsoft Edge browser.

[Updated] And It Begins… All the Windows 10 v2004 Known Issues as Confirmed by Microsoft Itself

Here is the complete statement that was released in a support document titled "Can’t uninstall Microsoft Edge" (emphasis is ours):

Beginning with general availability of the new Microsoft Edge in January, Microsoft has migrated Windows customers from the legacy version of Microsoft Edge to the new version in a phased rollout. We want to ensure all Windows customers have the latest Microsoft Edge browser for the performance, privacy, security, productivity, and support features it offers. The new version of Microsoft Edge gives users full control over importing personal data from the legacy version of Microsoft Edge. The new version of Microsoft Edge is included in a Windows system update, so the option to uninstall it or use the legacy version of Microsoft Edge will no longer be available.

Of course, there are ways that experienced users can use to get rid of the browser (through PowerShell, for example), but the option won't be available through Settings.