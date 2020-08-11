KB4566782 (Build 19041.450) Is Out for Windows 10 Version 2004

Microsoft has released cumulative updates for almost all versions of Windows 10, including the upcoming November 2020 Update (Insider only). Its latest Windows 10 version 2004, or the May 2020 Update, has also received KB4566782 (Build 19041.450), addressing several known issues. The update is available through Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog for manual installation.

Some of the highlights include:

Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen).

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge Legacy.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Today's Windows 10 version 2004 KB4566782 brings the following security updates:

Addresses an issue in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that allows single sign-on authentication when an app does not have the Enterprise Authentication capability. With the release of CVE-2020-1509, UWP applications might begin prompting the user for credentials.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Graphics, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Kernel, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, the Windows Wallet Service, Microsoft Edge Legacy, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft JET Database Engine, and Windows SQL components.

For more details, head over to the support page, or this list for all the Windows 10 version 2004 known issues that are yet to be addressed.