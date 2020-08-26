Microsoft has released the Windows 10 ISO files for the Preview Build 20201 that was released earlier today by the Windows maker. Delivered to the Dev Channel, the current builds aren't tied to any specific future version of the operating system, however, are likely to be part of the 2021 releases.

ISO files are also available for Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042. Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels testing Windows 10 2021 and 20H2 features, respectively, can now clean install the latest Builds 20201 and 19042 through the ISO files.

Download Windows 10 ISO files for Builds 20201 and 19042

The ISO files are available to download from the Windows Insider site. To be able to download the ISO files, you will need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download the Windows 10 ISO files for Build 20201]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

Microsoft is currently finalizing the upcoming Windows 10 20H2. The next version originally slated for a November release will be a non-disruptive cumulative update, bringing several new features, including the theme-aware Start menu. However, some reports suggest that the public release could happen as early as September. Windows 10 20H2 is currently being pre-validated by the commercial consumers, with builds available in both the Beta and the Release Preview Channels.