Microsoft is today starting a new rollout phase for Windows 10 21H1, which means more people should now be able to upgrade to this latest version. The company plans on automatically upgrading more devices that are running on versions that are approaching the end of servicing, which includes version 2004.

The Windows maker said that it's using its "latest machine learning model to begin the multi-month process to automatically update devices running Windows 10, version 2004, that are approaching end of servicing."

We are now starting a new phase in our rollout. Using the machine learning training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 21H1 that are approaching end of servicing. We will continue to train our machine learning through all phases to deliver a smooth update experience.

If your device is running on Windows 10, version 2004, or version 20H2, the latest version should now be available to you when you manually seek it through Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. "As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from the latest security threats," Microsoft added.

You can also use the ISO files to clean install Windows 10 May 2021 Update on your devices; follow this tutorial for more details of the installation process.

The company is expected to introduce us to the next generation Windows later this week, where it will announce Windows 11. The new operating system has already leaked through screenshots and wallpapers.