Microsoft has been teasing the next generation of Windows 10, and now the company has announced it will officially unveil the new version on June 14th. CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will be presenting at the event, which is scheduled to start at 11am ET / 8am PT on June 24th.

"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," Nadella had said during the Build 2021 keynote last week. "We will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications," he added, which confirms the reports of the company working on an updated Microsoft Store.

"I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows." - Nadella

Microsoft recently confirmed ditching the development of Windows 10X, its operating system designed for dual-screen devices. The company already had plans to integrate some of the new elements of Windows 10X in Windows 10, with several design improvements, including new system icons, showing up in Insider builds in the past few months.

Windows 10 Sun Valley, planned for a release later this year, is rumored to carry a number of new Windows 10X features and improvements. But now the company is also focusing on making the operating system more lucrative for developers and creators.

You will be able to catch the live stream over at Microsoft on June 24th.