Windows 10 May 2021 Update is live! After several months of Insider testing, the May 2021 Update, version 21H1, is going live for the public. Like the previous versions, this would be a phased-out rollout, meaning not everyone would get it at the same time. However, through the ISO files, you can force and clean install Windows 10 version 21H1 on your devices without waiting for the official availability.

Direct download Windows 10 21H1 ISO files

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 21H1 ISO files, which are now available for download. Here are the links (valid for both Home and Pro) to download Windows 10 May 2021 Update:

For languages other than English, head over to Microsoft. As these links will expire soon (5/19/2021 5:29:44 PM UTC), follow the instructions below to easily download Windows 10 21H1, May 2021 Update ISO (HOME and PRO) for your devices:

Head over to the official download site [click this link]. Under Select edition drop-down, click on Windows 10 under May 2021 Update and hit Confirm. [There will be only one Windows 10 option since this works for both Pro and Home editions] Under Select the product language, choose your language > Confirm. You will now see two tabs to download either the 32-bit or the 64-bit Windows 10 May 2021 Update. Simply click on the right one, and the download will begin.

Windows 10 May 2021 Update is another Service Pack-like release from Microsoft after versions 1909 and 20H2. This means for those of you who upgraded their devices to versions 2004 or 20H2, it will be delivered like a monthly cumulative update, significantly reducing the downtime and improving update experience.

As always, we don't recommend installing a new version of Windows 10 on your primary devices as soon as it's delivered. Waiting a couple of months helps see if there are any issues that could impact your devices or if your device will get into some compatibility troubles.

Downloading the latest version right away, or would you rather wait for the first lot to get it and report its stability before diving in? Let us know!