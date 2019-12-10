After dropping ISO files for Windows 10 20H1 build 19035 and releasing cumulative updates for all the supported versions of the operating system, Microsoft has now released a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build.

Build 19041.1 from Windows 10 2004 (branch 20H1) is available for Windows Insiders in the Fast and Slow rings, bringing a handful of general improvements. There are still some known issues left to be addressed and the Windows maker continues to add the note that it is not done yet, which means there are still a couple of more builds expected before we finally get to the RTM build.

Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 2004 build 19041.1:

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean we’re done…

We fixed an issue resulting in an increased number of Insiders experiencing rollbacks (error code 0xc1900101) when upgrading to recent builds.

We fixed an issue from recent builds that could result in a crash when trying to log into a secondary account on your device.

We fixed an issue when using the Japanese IME in certain Office apps that could result in the candidate window not appearing when using reconversion.

We fixed an issue that could result in win32 apps experiencing an unexpected increase in CPU usage if left idle after having opened the Common File Dialog.

Windows 10 20H1 build 19041.1 - known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

We’re looking into reports of the Optimize Drives Control Panel incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices.

Apart from the above, Microsoft has also made "quick searches" available worldwide. The company noted that this is a "server-side change that’s currently rolling out and will appear for users across builds from version 1809 to 20H1 in supported markets."

Quick Searches go international

Last month we announced the new Quick Searches feature - available in Search Home - that makes it fast and easy to find web answers and results. Today, we’re happy to share that this experience is now expanding from EN-US to: Australia: English

Canada: English and French

China: Chinese (Simplified)

France: French

Germany: German

India: English

Italy: Italian

Japan: Japanese

Mexico: Spanish

Spain: Spanish

United Kingdom: English

United States: English Use Quick Searches to find out about weather, top news, today in history, new movies, and occasionally, a seasonal topic or interesting quiz. Depending on which market you’re in, you’ll see two to four of these options. To try any or all of these searches, click the search box on your taskbar or press the Windows logo key + S to open Search Home. Want answers and results for other searches? Just type to enter your search and get the info you’re looking for quickly and easily. Thank you everyone who’s shared feedback so far, we really appreciate it, and will continue working on addressing your comments. In case you missed it, check out our latest write-up describing some of the search indexer improvements we’ve been making based on your feedback.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.