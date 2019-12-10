Microsoft released Windows 10 2004 Insider Preview Build 19035 last week. The company removed the watermark from this build, however, added that it's still not done working on the upcoming edition of the operating system. Version 2004 or branch 20H1 is the major update coming after the May 2019 Update. Since then Microsoft has also released Windows 10 November 2019 Update, but it's a small service pack-like update delivered to focus on performance improvements and stability.

If you are a Windows enthusiast and can't wait for the official release of Windows 10 2004, you can choose to clean install the upcoming version through the ISO. These latest files are available for Build 19035 that was released to Insiders in both the Fast and Slow rings last week. Slow ring release hints at the comparative stability of this build.

Windows 10 v1909: Would Microsoft Deliver More Easy-to-Install Updates Like the November 2019 Update?

As reported earlier, Microsoft has internally finalized Windows 10 20H1 potentially planning to deliver the RTM build to Insiders at the end of this month to align the release with Azure. Microsoft is reportedly also going to start working on 20H2, reopening the Skip Ahead ring very soon.

Download official Windows 10 ISO files for version 2004 build 19035

To be able to download the ISO files, you will first need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download the Windows 10 2004 ISO files]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

For the complete changelog of Windows 10 2004 build 19035, head over here. Do note that Microsoft has since released another build, 19037.1, to Insiders in the Slow and Fast rings. However, it didn't resolve any of the known issues that are present in build 19035.