Microsoft has released cumulative updates for all the supported versions of the operating system tonight. Windows 10 cumulative updates are now live for Windows 10 November 2019 Update, May 2019 Update, October 2018 Update, April 2018 Update, Fall Creators Update, Creators Update, Anniversary Update, and the original Windows 10.

Here is the complete changelog of KB4530684 (Builds 18362.535 and 18363.535) for Windows 10 versions 1909 and 1903

Since Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system, they receive the same set of updates and fixes. This month's fixes, which are the first for the November 2019 Update, include:

Addresses an issue that might cause error 0x3B in cldflt.sys on some devices.

on some devices. Addresses an issue that might prevent you from creating a local user account using the Input Method Editor (IME) for Chinese, Japanese, or Korean languages. This issue occurs when setting up a new Windows device during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE).

Security updates to Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Server. Note: This release also contains updates for Microsoft HoloLens (OS Build 18362.1042) released December 10, 2019. Microsoft will release an update directly to the Windows Update Client to improve Windows Update reliability on Microsoft HoloLens that have not updated to this most recent OS Build.

Windows 10 cumulative updates are also live for version 1809 (KB4530715 - Build 17763.914) and version 1803 (KB4530717 - Build 17134.1184) along with older versions of the operating system.