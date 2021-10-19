Windows 10 May 2020 Update Is Hitting End of Service on December 14

Microsoft has released a reminder for those still running Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) on their devices. The operating system will meet its end of service deadline on December 14, 2021, which means you will no longer receive security or quality updates on your devices running version 2004. The company writes:

End of service for Windows 10 version 2004 - December 14, 2021 On December 14, 2021, all editions of Windows 10, version 2004 (20H1) will reach end of service. After that date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates. As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from the latest security threats.

You can choose to install the latest version of Windows 10 (v21H1 ISO links here) or upgrade to Windows 11 if your device meets the minimum system requirements. Microsoft is also scheduled to release the next and final version of Windows 10, version 21H2, in the coming weeks.

