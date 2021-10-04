Windows 11 Is Generally Available – Three Ways to Install the New OS and Skip the Line

Introduced in June this year, Microsoft has today started the official rollout process of Windows 11, its next generation of Windows. Borrowing design elements from the now-shelved Windows 10X, the new OS offers a refreshed look with some functional changes.

Now live for the public, there are several updated system requirements to meet to be able to install the new operating system. While the official update notification might take a long time for every eligible PC to get, you can install Windows 11 manually on your devices.

Windows 11 Is Here! Direct Download Official Windows 11 ISO Files (64-bit Only)

- Don't forget to check the system requirements.

1- To install Windows 11, you can follow these few simple steps:

Head over to Settings > Update & Security, click on Windows Update. Select Check for updates to see if the new OS is available for your PC. Once the update appears, click on Download and install now. When downloaded, Microsoft will notify you to pick the right time to finish the installation and reboot your device.

The new operating system is currently only being offered to eligible devices running Windows 10 version 2004 or later.

Who is this new OS available for right now

The above update process won't work for everyone, as clarified earlier today. Microsoft said that Windows 11 is initially only available for select users. "We expect all eligible Windows 10 devices to be offered the upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022," John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, promised today.

"We will use a measured and phased process in offering Windows 11 as we have done with Windows 10 feature updates," Cable added. "Our objective is to provide you with a smooth upgrade experience. We will begin to offer the upgrade to eligible new devices first. Then, as with previous rollouts, we will study device health data and other signals to determine the pace at which Windows 11 is offered via Windows Update."

If you want to skip the loops (not recommended), you can download ISO files and do a manual installation of the next generation of Windows

2- Steps to download and install Windows 11 manually

The official rollout of Windows 11 may take a little time to finish. If you don't want to wait, you can start the manual installation process without depending on Microsoft to send you a notification. You should note that considering this is a new OS, this is not the recommended route to take.

If you are a Windows enthusiast and can't wait to install Windows 11, you can manually install and upgrade your machine to the brand new Windows 11. Just to reiterate, we would still recommend our readers to wait at least few weeks (if not months) before they install the latest version on their daily drivers.

Here is how to install Windows 11

Using the Update Assistant tool (through a Windows machine) Media Creation Tool

With the Update Assistant, all you need to do is click on a few "Next" buttons to upgrade to install Windows 11.

How to install Windows 11 using the Media Creation Tool

To install Windows 11 using the Media Creation Tool, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Windows 11 download page (link)

Step 2: Click on Download now button as shown in the screenshot above.

Step 3: Accept license terms.

Step 4: If you want to upgrade your current PC, choose Upgrade this PC now. (Another option is to do it via ISO files. In that case, click on the Create installation media for another PC > Next and follow step 6 onwards).

Step 5: If you selected to upgrade your current PC, Windows 11 will start downloading, and that'll be it. This will initiate the upgrade process and you can stop following the rest of this guide.

Step 6: For another PC, you will be asked to select Language, Edition and Architecture. Choose details for the Windows 11 ISO you want to download. Once you’ve decided what you want to download, click on Next.

Step 7: Select the ISO file option and where you wish to save it. This screen will ask you to choose between a USB drive and an ISO file. You can choose whatever you prefer. Don't worry you won't actually need to burn the ISO file to a DVD later. That's just Microsoft being Microsoft.

Step 8: Click on Next to begin the download process.

The downloading process may take a little while.

On a non-Windows device, the process is super easy...