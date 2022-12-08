More Google Pixel Fold Renders Appear in White, With Additional Dimension Details, and a Different Rear Camera Arrangement

Detailed information surrounding the Google Pixel Fold has surfaced, along with some dimensions, thanks to the efforts of known leakster @OnLeaks, who teamed up with a publication to provide additional images from various angles. Earlier, we reported about the first wave of Pixel Fold renders, along with a rumored price tag of $1,799.99, making it one expensive flagship when it officially launches, assuming the figure turns out to be true.

Google’s Pixel Fold Is Expected to Launch in May Next Year, Sporting the Tensor G2

The renders were introduced thanks to Howtoisolve, with a 360-degree render clip provided at the bottom. The images show the Pixel Fold in a white finish, along with the following dimensions for those who are interested. Keep in mind that the figures are not final and can change when the official product is here for the masses.

Inner display - 7.69-inch panel

Cover display - 5.79-inch panel

Overall dimensions - approximately 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm including rear camera bump)

The SIM tray is said to be located at the bottom edge of the cover display, with the USB-C port present at the bottom. Unsurprisingly, the renders do not show a 3.5mm audio, though with a device of this size, Google had ample space to incorporate one, but it appears that the technology giant prefers going with the trend instead of against it. There are also two speakers, with one of them located at the top edge of the primary screen, with the second unit located near the charging port.

2 of 9

While it would have been ideal to have a total of four speakers, especially given that the Pixel Fold will outfold to become quite a sizable smartphone, a two-speaker configuration is acceptable if the quality of the units is above average. According to the specifications, the Pixel Fold will feature Google’s custom Tensor G2 silicon, which is the same one present in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

An earlier leaked benchmark revealed that the performance of the Tensor G2 is low compared to the competition, so Google will likely rely on intensive optimizations to deliver that smooth experience. Thankfully, the leaked Geekbench 5 scores revealed that the Pixel Fold would feature 12GB RAM, so that should be advantageous when it comes to letting apps continue running in the background.

As for the other aspects, we have to wait until the first units officially arrive in the market, so stay tuned.

News Source: Howtoisolve