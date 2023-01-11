Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Adventure Games of 2023 – A New Journey Begins

After a remarkable 2022, 2023 has all the potential to be another great year for adventure games. Many highly-anticipated titles will finally (and hopefully) come to life, and new, promising IPs are also ready to give us goosebumps. Not only indie devs, but also well-known teams such as Telltale Games and Deck Nine will bring us new, exciting stories to follow this year. Without further ado, let’s look at the best 2023 adventure games for PC and consoles.

Season: A Letter to the Future (January 31 - PC, PS4, PS5)

Scavengers Studio, the team behind Darwin Project, is about to release a new, fascinating game. Season: A Letter to the Future is set in an alternate version of the Earth, where an impending apocalypse threatens to end life on the planet. And apparently, there is nothing people can do to stop it from happening.

The story follows the adventure of Estelle, a young woman who decides to leave her village in the mountains and embrace a journey that will lead her to discover memorable characters and settings. She wants to document the world as it is before it ends, collecting unique and valuable memories. The game’s marvelous art style is certainly one of its main strengths, and the feeling of calm and tranquility that emerges right from the trailers, despite the world’s imminent end, makes it even more interesting. Season: A Letter to the Future will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on the 31st of January, 2023.

The Wolf Among Us 2 (2023 - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5)

Following the massive success of the first season, Telltale Games is about to release its long-awaited sequel, The Wolf Among Us 2. The game, officially announced at The Game Awards 2019, will follow the previous season’s events but will still be set before the Fables graphic novels. The story will be told in episodes, as you would expect from Telltale. Plus, the team is working closely with AdHoc Studio, formed by former Telltale employees, and they will focus on the narrative and cinematic direction of the game.

Snow White will probably get a more significant role in this sequel and will be played by Erin Yvette, the same voice actress we got to know in the original season. Adam Harrington is also coming back as Bigby Wolf. We still don’t have a release date for The Wolf Among Us 2, but the game is planned for 2023 for PC and consoles. It will probably be published during the year’s second half.

Deliver Us Mars (February 2 - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5)

Deliver Us Mars is the direct sequel of the interesting Deliver Us The Moon, released in 2019 on PC and later also on consoles and Google Stadia. This sci-fi adventure will let you play as Kathy Johanson, a young astronaut on a mission to save the human race from extinction. To do that, she’ll need to recover the ARK colony ships that have previously been stolen.

The game will be longer than the first installment, as the developers told us in an exclusive interview. The narrative seems to continue on the serious and mature notes of the first chapter, with more immersive gameplay and features that will help you during the exploration. We also expect to find plenty of puzzles, at least as entertaining as the ones featured in Deliver Us The Moon. Moreover, the music is once again being made by the award-winning composer Sander Van Zanten, who also worked on the Warcraft and Fable series. With these premises, our expectations can only be high. Deliver Us Mars will be released on PC and consoles shortly, more precisely on the 2nd of February, 2023.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (Summer 2023 - Platforms to be confirmed yet)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is another promising narrative adventure game currently in development by Telltale and Deck Nine, the studio behind Life Is Strange: Before the Storm and Life Is Strange: True Colors. The title is set in the same universe as the science-fiction novels by James S. A. Corey and the acclaimed Amazon TV show, The Expanse.

The game events, however, take place before the television series and follow the deeds of Camina Drummer, portrayed by Cara Gee in both the game and TV show, and her space crew onboard The Artemis. As the developers commented, The Expanse will introduce new, interesting gameplay features that will further enhance the experience, making it more immersive. The Expanse: A Telltale Series should be released in the summer of 2023.

Star Trek: Resurgence (April 2023 - PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5)

Initially scheduled for 2022, Star Trek: Resurgence has been delayed and is now expected to be released in April 2023. This narrative adventure features a brand-new story set shortly after Star Trek: The Next Generation. Players will follow First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineer Carter Diaz as they try to solve a mystery that involves two civilizations on the edge of war. The focus will switch between the two main characters and follow a unique narrative path.

The game is currently being developed by Dramatic Labs, a team formed by industry veterans and former Telltale Games developers. Moreover, Star Trek: Resurgence will be entirely playable upon release, without the episodic formula that Telltale has traditionally accustomed us to. Therefore, there is no doubt that expectations for this game are high, both from fans of narrative adventures and Star Trek. Only time will tell, but the premises seem to be good.

