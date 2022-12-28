Wccftech’s Best Adventure Games of 2022 – A Wonderful Journey

2022 has been a great year for adventure games. Once again, video games have been able to entertain us, move us, make us laugh, and, not so rarely, even bring a tear to our eyes.

The titles featured in our list of the best adventure games of 2022 confirm how video games can be a powerful medium, capable of leaving a more or less profound mark on us, with stories that can make us dream, escape from reality or become inextricably intertwined with our lives. Therefore, let’s look at our top picks for the best adventure games released this year.

As Dusk Falls (9.5)

As Dusk Falls is Interior/Night’s debut game, published by Xbox Game Studios and available from launch on Xbox Game Pass. These developers, however, are not a rookie in the industry, as the studio can count on renowned names within the field. Interior/Night was, in fact, founded by Caroline Marchal, ex-Quantic Dream, and supported by other Quantic Dream and Sony veterans.

Therefore, it is no surprise that As Dusk Falls is able to capture the player's attention from the game’s first minutes. The story takes up the dramatic vicissitudes of two families whose fates inexorably weave together in a small Arizona motel. The choices made through the game profoundly influence the story's development, making it highly replayable. Moreover, its splendid art style, characterized by a well-crafted hand-painted effect, departs well from most of the IPs published in recent years. In our review, Rosh wrote:

“As Dusk Falls is a fantastic game that puts your attention where it rightly deserves to be, on the winding choices and tough decisions of desperate people caught in a desperate situation.”

Immortality

Immortality is the latest game from Sam Barlow, the great mind behind Her Story and Telling Lies. In this adventure, players investigate the mysterious disappearance of Marissa Marcel, a model-turned-actress who starred in three movies. However, these were never released.

The game does not exactly tell you what to do and how to do it, but that’s exactly what you would expect from a Barlow’s game. Unraveling the mystery behind the actress’ vanishing might not be easy, as not every footage is available from the beginning. Every little aspect must be investigated in detail, but it is definitively worth it. The story behind Immortality is another excellent masterpiece delivered by Sam Barlow.

Return to Monkey Island (8.0)

When a new Monkey Island installment was announced back in April with original series creators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman on board, players could barely believe that. However, everything turned into reality once Return to Monkey Island debuted on PC and Nintendo Switch in September. Later, the game has also been released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Return to Monkey Island is exactly what fans hoped for, and even more. It’s indeed a must-have for anyone who has grown up with the series and an excellent opportunity for younger players to catch up on previous titles before playing the new chapter. Just like the other games of the saga, Return to Monkey Island is a point-and-click adventure with plenty of puzzles to solve, well-crafted characters, and a catching story. Here’s what Nathan wrote in our review:

“Return to Monkey Island ably delivers the charm, humor, and sharp puzzles the series is known for, while offering a few tweaks to make things less intimidating for new crew members. A reluctance to try anything too daring in terms of design or storytelling dampens the proceedings a bit, but longtime Monkey Island fans ought to enjoy the voyage even if the series’ sails are getting a bit well-worn.”

Pentiment has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022. This narrative-driven historical game, set in the 16th century, is developed by Obsidian, the same studio that worked on Fallout: New Vegas and the two Pillars of Eternity. And this alone could already be enough to intrigue all the undecided players who have yet to try the title.

The game follows the deeds of Andreas Maler, an illustrator who gets embroiled in a series of murders over the course of twenty-five years. Players will conduct their investigation, and each decision will significantly affect Andreas’ fate. The well-crafted story, however, is not the only strong point of Pentiment. This game’s art style is inspired by 16th-century illustrations, making it an authentic piece of art. In our review, Nathan wrote:

“Pentiment won’t be for everyone. It’s bookish, sometimes a bit dry, and demands you take its questions about the nature of religion, art, and other heady subjects seriously if you want to get the most out of its narrative. If that sounds like your sort of thing, you can look forward to a rich, well-researched world you'll truly feel a part of and a fantastic story that serves up numerous memorable, moving twists and turns. Pentiment will leave an indelible mark on you if you just give it a chance.”

Syberia: The World Before (7.5)

Five years after the third installment, Syberia: The World Before marks the return of the iconic series on PC and consoles. The game is the direct sequel to Syberia 3 and, for the first time, it features two different main characters: the well-known Kate Walker and Dana Roze, a young aspiring pianist.

The well-crafted story, which evolves on two different timelines, represents the game’s greatest strength. The plot flows well, and the various puzzles and riddles are well-designed and able to entertain. Indeed a worthy farewell to Benoît Sokal, the creator of the series, who passed away last year. Here’s what Francesco wrote in our review of the game:

“Syberia - The World Before is a return to form for the series, and an all-around solid adventure game featuring an engaging story that nicely blends together two different timelines, charming characters and good puzzle design. The experience, however, leaves something to be desired when it comes to innovation, making the game a must-buy only for fans of the series.”

Honorable Mentions

While we only picked five titles for our main list, there are still other great adventure games released this year that are worth mentioning: