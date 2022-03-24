Deliver Us Mars is an Atmospheric Deliver Us the Moon Follow Up

2018’s Deliver Us the Moon was an interesting, if somewhat flawed, sci-fi adventure game, and now Dutch developer KeokeN Interactive have officially announced a follow up – Deliver Us Mars. The game’s first teaser trailer focuses on atmosphere rather than nitty-gritty gameplay, but it hints at a larger, more-expansive adventure than its processor. Deliver Us Mars should also be another solid technical achievement, with the developers are promising ray-traced shadows and reflections. You can check out the game’s first teaser trailer, below.

Need to know more? Here are Deliver Us Mars’ key features…

Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward. A Bold New Mission - Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, join the Zephyr and its crew as they journey to the red planet and seek to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.

Deliver Us Mars ventures onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime “soon.”