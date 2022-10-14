Menu
Star Trek: Resurgence Is the Latest Game Delayed from Late 2022 to Spring 2023

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 14, 2022, 05:30 AM EDT
Star Trek: Resurgence

Yesterday, Dramatic Labs announced the delay of Star Trek: Resurgence from its previous late 2022 release window to Spring 2023, more specifically, to April. The development team shared a brief message with the community to explain the reasons behind the delay.

The team at Dramatic Labs would like to update you on the progress of Star Trek: Resurgence.
Production has been advancing steadily all summer, but we have made the difficult decision to move our release date out of 2022 in order to give the game a final coat of polish, and create a truly immersive Star Trek experience.
We are planning to release Star Trek: Resurgence in April 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Our love and admiration for Star Trek is instrumental to this decision. We're proud of what we've accomplished so far, and this continues to be a passion project for everyone here. We are incredibly grateful - and excited - to be able to work within a universe that means so much to so many.
We can't wait for you to see it all and look forward to taking you on an adventure unlike any Star Trek game that's come before.

The game is only the latest in a long line to be delayed from 2022's last quarter to the first half of 2023, which is now extremely crowded across various genres.

Still, Star Trek: Resurgence should be unique enough to stand out, provided it has adequate polish. It's an interactive narrative game made (and published) by a small team of ex Telltale Games developers. It aims to tell an original story set in the era shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Players will assume the role of two principal characters, first officer Jara Rydek and engineering ensign Carter Diaz, as they unravel a sinister mystery involving two civilizations on the brink of war. Players will immerse themselves in the Star Trek universe, interacting with new and returning characters through a variety of dialogue choices and action gameplay to determine the course of the story.

You can take a look at the latest gameplay footage here. Star Trek: Resurgence will be released on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Order