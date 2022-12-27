Wccftech’s Best Platform Games of 2022 – The Redemption Arc Is Filled with Jumps

2022 has seen many new platform games released; some were remastered, while others were completely new entries, and those games are the subjects of today’s list. We will look at the five best platform games first released throughout 2022, including our thoughts on each of them.

OlliOlli World

Simply put, OlliOlli World is skateboarding but with a sidescrolling platforming twist. With lush, vibrant environments, a very laid-back general feel, and multiple updates, including a DLC release with new levels, this game is great for just relaxing and not worrying about things going on outside. In our review of this game, we said the following:

“OlliOlli World has a chill vibe that allows players to enjoy performing skating tricks, whether to clear platforming challenges or just to challenge themselves to the highest score. The game offers little else besides cosmetic rewards, but it more than makes up for it with its replayability and addictive nature. It's the perfect game for those who want to play a game with the same level of depth as the Tony Hawk or Skate franchises.”

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers illustrates a vast departure from the stage-to-stage formula seen in the last several platform games in the series. Instead, the game places Sonic in vast hub worlds that he explores to rescue his friends from Cyber Space and figure out the secrets of the Starfall Islands. When we reviewed it last month, we said:

“Sonic Frontiers may not be the best Sonic the Hedgehog ever made, but it's definitely in the upper echelon of the franchise. The new open-world formula works surprisingly well even with its issues, and Cyber Space stages and combat are well-designed, engaging and, most of all, fun. With some tweaks, the Sonic Frontiers formula could be the basis for the franchise moving forward, potentially bringing it back to its glory days.”

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Here’s a series that hasn’t been in the sunlight in quite a while. Klonoa’s first two platform games got a remake on the level of Resident Evil 2 (completely rebuilt from the ground up instead of just a remaster), both contained in a neat little package. I reviewed the game earlier this year and said this:

“As stated before, the series offers a lot of beautiful memories and a very engaging plot. It makes me regret not playing these games when I had the chance back during the PlayStation era of games. However, I'm happy that this mistake has now been rectified.”

Stray

Stray’s release in June 2022 wound up bringing a brand-new platforming IP onto PlayStation 5 and PC, tasking players with controlling an orange tabby and their robotic companion as they explore the vast underground city that takes up most of the game. The game turned out to be a smashing success. Back when we reviewed it, we said:

“Stray may be small and scrappy, but it’s also beautiful, lovingly crafted, and bounds from one genre and play style to the next with impressive grace. Even cat skeptics ought to be won over by the game, so don’t be afraid to invite this Stray in from the cold.”

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby’s latest adventure fell into players’ hands right before Nintendo’s 2021 fiscal year ended and is one of his best yet. Players journey through the vast landscapes with new mechanics, upgradeable abilities, and familiar faces throughout. We reviewed the game earlier this year and had this to say about it:

“Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the absolute best first-party titles the Nintendo Switch has to offer. The game feels great to play, looks lovely, and introduces a vibrant and surprising world packed with new mechanics, challenges, and content. Kirby fans have been waiting a long time for his first 3D game and Forgotten Land truly is the pink one’s Super Mario 64 or Zelda: Ocarina of Time, so puff out a sigh of relief and eat heartily.”

Honorable Mentions

While we could only select five for the main list, this year’s also seen a few additional platform games that we want to highlight, such as:

2023 is right around the corner. We'll soon dive into our most anticipated list of platform games for the next year, so check back in a few days!