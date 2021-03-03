We are only a few hours away until the unveiling of AMD's brand new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card and the red team is hosting an event that will be premiered live soon. The Radeon RX 6700 XT will be the latest entrant in the Radeon RX 6000 series family featuring the RDNA 2 architecture.

Watch The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Card 'Where Gaming Beings Ep. 3' Livestream Even Here

AMD has officially announced that the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is all set to be unveiled today at 11 AM US (Eastern) time. The graphics card will be aimed at the sub-$500 US segment & tackle the likes of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3070 while featuring higher memory capacity and an architecture fine-tuned to deliver the best-in-class 1440p performance.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Reference & Custom Models Launching on 17th March, Announcement Today

With that said, we recently confirmed through our sources that the launch isn't expected until two weeks later on the 17th of March at 6 AM EST. Our sources have said that the graphics card will be getting a better launch supply though given the interest of gamers (and miners) in graphics cards these days, even a good supply may run dry very soon. AMD might also give us a few teasers of its upcoming announcements such as more mainstream RDNA 2 offerings, mobility GPUs, and even some brand new features such as the highly anticipated FidelityFX Super-Resolution technology.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL 'RDNA 2' GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.





A more recent leak pointed out to the Radeon RX 6700 XT being offered in two variants, a version designed for premium models featuring a TGP of up to 230W and a lower-tier variant designed for reference coolers with a TGP of 189W.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

AMD Threadripper Pro Workstation CPUs & WRX80 Motherboards Officially Launched For DIY Market, Flagship 3995WX Sets You Back For $5489 US

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut-out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: