AMD is rumored to launch its upcoming Radeon RX 6700 XT in various flavors based on the Navi 22 GPU. This along with the rumored details for Radeon RX 6700 have been posted by Coreteks which highlights what we have heard so far.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT To Get Two Variants Based on Navi 22 GPU - RX 6700 Launching in April?

The details are mostly related to the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT while tidbits of information for the Radeon RX 6700, RX 6900 XTX, and RX 6950 XT are also provided (as mere speculation). Coreteks says that AMD is working on two variants of the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. Both feature the Navi 22 GPU but there's a variation in how each GPU is configured. It looks like it all comes down to yields and AMD doesn't want to waste any GPU die hence they could be going this route.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB ‘RDNA 2’ Graphics Card Rumored To Launch on 18th March

The top-binned variant of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will feature a TGP of 230W and will be part of several custom designs featuring factory overclocks and premium cooling. The second-tier part will feature a TGP of 189W and will be used for reference designs only. The clock speeds of the card are said to be rated at around 2.5 - 2.6 GHz which is surprisingly high but not unexpected since we have seen similar numbers in previous leaks. Both cards will feature 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and will launch between 15th-19th March though recent rumors have highlighted an 18th March launch date for Navi 22 GPUs.

The site states that AMD will be using the base price of the second-tier part as a starting MSRP but the higher-end variant of the Radeon RX 6700 XT is going to cost a big premium over the reference model. The site predicts a performance increase of 20-25% over the Radeon RX 5700 XT for the RX 6700 XT while offering a large memory size.

On the other hand, we have the Radeon RX 6700 which will feature a cut-down Navi 22 GPU SKU which will be a different variant than the XT/XTX models used on the RX 6700 XT. The Radeon RX 6700 will feature 6 GB GDDR6 memory (also mentioned in recent leaks) which will be clocked at 16 Gbps and is rumored for a launch in April.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: