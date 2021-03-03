  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Reference & Custom Models Launching on 17th March, Announcement Today

We have just received a confirmation that AMD will be launching its Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB graphics card on 17th March, two weeks after its announcement today. The RX 6700 XT will be aimed at the mainstream segment with a sub-$500 US pricing and reports state that it will be available in better quantities than its Big Navi brethren.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Cards Getting Announced Today, Launch Two Weeks Later on 17th March

AMD themselves announced that they will fully unveil the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card today but we can confirm that the card won't be available until two weeks later on the 17th of March. It will be the first mainstream performance offering within the sub-$500 US segment & will tackle the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti which has an MSRP of $399 US. As per our sources, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will be launching on the 17th of March at 6 AM Pacific Time.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL 'RDNA 2' GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700  graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

A more recent leak pointed out to the Radeon RX 6700 XT being offered in two variants, a version designed for premium models featuring a TGP of up to 230W and a lower-tier variant designed for reference coolers with a TGP of 189W.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut-out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22?Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
TransistorsTBATBATBA26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute UnitsTBATBA40607280
Stream ProcessorsTBATBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size12 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?14 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA250W300W300W
PriceTBATBATBA$579 US$649 US$999 US
