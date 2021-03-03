AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Reference & Custom Models Launching on 17th March, Announcement Today

We have just received a confirmation that AMD will be launching its Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB graphics card on 17th March, two weeks after its announcement today. The RX 6700 XT will be aimed at the mainstream segment with a sub-$500 US pricing and reports state that it will be available in better quantities than its Big Navi brethren.

AMD themselves announced that they will fully unveil the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card today but we can confirm that the card won't be available until two weeks later on the 17th of March. It will be the first mainstream performance offering within the sub-$500 US segment & will tackle the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti which has an MSRP of $399 US. As per our sources, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will be launching on the 17th of March at 6 AM Pacific Time.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL 'RDNA 2' GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.





A more recent leak pointed out to the Radeon RX 6700 XT being offered in two variants, a version designed for premium models featuring a TGP of up to 230W and a lower-tier variant designed for reference coolers with a TGP of 189W.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut-out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

