AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Gaming, Vulkan & OpenCL Benchmark Performance Leaks Out

The first AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT performance benchmarks are in which show the Gaming, Vulkan, and OpenCL capabilities of the Navi 22 GPU. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is designed to offer great 1440p performance and positioned to tackle both, the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3070 based on its $ 479 US pricing.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Performance Benchmarks in AAA Games, Vulkan & OpenCL Leak Out

In its official charts, AMD showed the Radeon RX 6700 XT offering better performance than the RTX 3070 at 1440p in several AAA titles. Now we have a set of new benchmarks published by Harukaze that is based on performance results from various games including the likes of Doom Eternal and Shadow of The Tomb Raider. It is reported that the Radeon RX 6700 XT offers up to 5% better GPU performance in Doom Eternal than the RTX 3060 Ti and 3% higher FPS in SOTR. Overall, the Radeon RX 6700 XT is up to 8% faster than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and 1% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070. The resolution and game settings used aren't mentioned so take these benchmarks with a grain of salt.

Moving over to the Vulkan and OpenCL performance numbers spotted by TUM_APISAK, we see that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT scores 55278 points in the Vulkan benchmark & 102831 points within the OpenCL benchmark in Geekbench 5. If we compare these scores to NVIDIA GPUs, the Radeon RX 6700 XT is slower than the RTX 2080 SUPER in OpenCL and also slower than even the Radeon RX 5700 XT in the OpenCL benchmark. This doesn't make sense however, AMD RX 6000 series graphics cards show worse performance than their Vega and Navi-based predecessors in both benchmarks.





Take for example the AMD Radeon RX 6800 which is only on par with the GeForce RTX 2080 in the Vulkan benchmark when in reality, the graphics card competes with the GeForce RTX 3080 in several games. The same is the case in the OpenCL benchmark where the RX 6800 is just slightly faster than the RTX 3060 Ti.

Overall, the Radeon RX 6800 is about 24% faster than the RX 6700 XT in OpenCL but a massive 60% faster in the Vulkan benchmark. It seems like OpenCL and Vulkan GPU performance on the existing RDNA 2 graphics architecture still needs some time to mature as this is a brand new architecture that has been out for just a few months.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Specifications

In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs the Navi 22 XT GPU that features 40 compute units which equal to 2560 stream processors. The cores run at a clock speed of 2321 MHz base, 2424 MHz Game, and 2581 MHz boost. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2 based GPUs. The card will feature an 11 phase PCB design which will be powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration. As for TDP, the card is rated at 230W which is close to what the GeForce RTX 3070 comes with.

The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU is fully Gen 4.0 compliant. Display outputs will include a three DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6? 6-12 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

As for the launch, AMD has confirmed that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be launching in both custom and reference flavors on the 18th of March while GPU reviews are scheduled to go live on the 17th of March.