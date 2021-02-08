AMD's much-awaited response to NVIDIA DLSS which will be known as FidelityFX Super Resolution is expected to arrive this Spring, reports Prohardvare. The solution will make use of AI-assisted ML (Machine Learning) to help boost frame rates in games running on the latest RDNA 2 GPU powered Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution To Take On NVIDIA's DLSS This Spring, Alleges Report - Update To Radeon Boost Also Imminent

AMD gave an initial glimpse of its DLSS competitor, dubbed FidelityFX Super Resolution, during the Radeon RX 6000 series launch. At the time, AMD claimed that its solution was under development and that they were collaborating with game developers for the implementation of the technology within their games. Since then, we have got little to no information while at the same time NVIDIA has tweaked their DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) intensely.

AMD Cezanne 8 Core Ryzen 5000G ‘Zen 3’ Desktop APU Tested on B550 Platform, Up To 4.7 GHz Clocks & Great Memory Performance

NVIDIA got the head start with its AI-based supersampling technology all the way back in 2018 when Turing based GeForce RTX 20 series was introduced. DLSS 1.0 had a pretty rough start & there weren't plenty of games that used the feature and while users got to see some impressive performance gains, those also came at a loss of image quality which was often too blurry when compared to playing at native resolution with standard AA methods. That changed over time and DLSS 2.0 showed the true form of the feature with the still impressive gains while retaining almost similar image quality as the native resolution. Even as of now, the feature has seen major updates with The Medium and Cyberpunk 2077 being the latest highlight titles and enablement of gaming at 8K on a single graphics card.

The difference that DLSS makes put the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards a league ahead of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series. But it looks like AMD's solution is now much close to its official launch with the company planning to release a major Adrenaline Radeon driver release around March 2021 which would include two major updates. The first is obviously the addition of FiedlityFX Super Resolution while the second is an update to Radeon Boost.

The source reports that Infinity Cache would also be quite beneficial for FidelityFX Super Resolution while the technology can be enabled from within the game where it's supported, just like DLSS. On the other hand, the new AMD Radeon Boost feature will help solve some issues related to dynamic scaling where the feature would scale the games to a lower resolution to boost performance even when there's not a lot of action involved. So an update would help solve some of the issues on that end too. Overall, it looks like we are due for a major Radeon Software release soon so stay tuned for more info.

News Source: Prohardver