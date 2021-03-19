Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode Now Available on PC

Following a delay, Ubisoft has now opened up the gates of Watch Dogs Legion Online on PC players, too, with an update (version 3.22) that came out yesterday. The patch weighs 14.4GB and also solves quite a few of the game's existing issues in the process.

We are continuing our work to improve your Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode experience on all platforms, and you can expect more updates coming to you soon. PC Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen after initiating the in-game benchmark.

Fixed an issue that would cause certain objects to not reflect properly while ray tracing was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen and invisible UI elements when loading up the game for the first time while using DX12.

Fixed an issue that could cause game performance to be drastically reduced after several hours of gameplay when using an AMD graphics card and have ray tracing enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quickly switching between app categories in the data app.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash while free roaming the Open World.

Fixed an issue that could cause the hologram during the More Human Than Human mission to not be smooth when using High, Very High or Ultra presets with DX12 enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when selecting certain weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused the Buy Upgrade button in the Tech tab to not be highlighted when hovering over it with the mouse pointer.

The first Tactical Op will release on all platforms next week, on March 23rd. Additionally, the game's developers recently confirmed that a future update will add cross-gen and cross-play functionality to Watch Dogs Legion Online mode.

