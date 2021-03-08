Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode Delayed Indefinitely on PC Due to Crashes

The Online Mode for Watch Dogs Legion was originally meant to launch in late 2020 but got delayed as the game's developers fixed and polished it. In late February, Ubisoft revealed that it would launch on March 9th, but the official Twitter account of Watch Dogs Legion has now shared a message containing a further delay of the Online Mode's release on PC. There is a crash issue with certain GPUs and the mode won't launch on the platform until this has been fixed.

Dedsec, we're excited to see new recruits in London when we launch the online mode of Watch Dogs Legion on March 9th. before we launch, we want to make you aware of a few things that have just come to our attention:

• We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs. the team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible, and in the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.

• We have also identified an issue that can cause the game to crash during the Tactical Op. therefore we have made the decision to launch it on Xbox, PlayStation, and Google Stadia on March 23rd.

• PlayStation 4/5 will have limited in-game text chat at launch, and we are working on a fix for this, which will be coming on March 23rd as well.

We are committed to delivering the best experience to all players and are working diligently to address the issues outlined above. we appreciate your patience and understanding.