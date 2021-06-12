During Ubisoft’s UbiForward E3 2021 showcase, the publisher revealed the Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline DLC.

The standalone narrative expansion is part of Watch Dogs Legion’s season pass and will be made available next month on July 6th across all platforms. The DLC is set before the events of Legion and reintroduces Aiden from the first Watch Dogs and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2.

You can check out the announcement trailer down below. We've also included a couple of official screenshots.









Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is a standalone narrative expansion where players will take control of Aiden from the original Watch Dogs® game and Wrench from Watch Dogs® 2 in a new story arc. In Bloodline, players will follow Aiden as he accepts a routine fixer job in London to reconnect with his nephew Jackson following the events of Watch Dogs. Aiden’s mission is to infiltrate a high-tech laboratory from Broca Tech to steal a mysterious and valuable piece of technology, but his mission is compromised when Wrench escapes with the device. With his fixer contract now gone sideways, Aiden is caught in a deadly crossfire. With no real allies against a corporate giant, and with Wrench one step ahead of him, Aiden must team up with his estranged nephew Jackson, and rely on his grit and experience. With Wrench’s unpredictable behavior, things are bound to get chaotic. Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is set before the events of Watch Dogs: Legion’s main campaign. Bloodline also features multiple side quests for both Aiden and Wrench as they get drawn into London’s struggle with authoritarianism.

As said, the Bloodline DLC is part of the Watch Dogs Legion Season Pass. The expansion can also be purchased separately for $14.99. Although a standalone experience, the DLC requires Watch Dogs Legion in order to play.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Stadia.