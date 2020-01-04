Wastelanders Fallout 76 Expansion Coming ‘Soon’; Watoga Underground Detailed

Bethesda began the new year with a blog post detailing Watoga Underground, one of the new locations that Fallout 76 players will be able to explore in the upcoming Wastelanders expansion.

As you might recall, Wastelanders was scheduled to be released in late 2019 but got delayed as Bethesda decided to ensure it would be more polished. Wastelanders is scheduled to mark the return of human NPCs in Fallout 76, as requested by the game's community ever since the launch.

Now, the new blog post confirms the expansion is coming 'soon'. There's no telling when that will be exactly, but we're betting on the expansion dropping before the end of March.

Watoga, The City of the Future, envisions a bustling, walkable metropolis where the streets are clear of illegally parked automobiles, traffic and hit-and-run accidents. The city is built on top of a massive series of automated parking garage systems which allow citizens to drop off their cars and store them until they’re needed again. The dozens of silos can store cars safe and secure, out of sight and out of mind! You may have seen the garage entrances scattered throughout Watoga. It’s a simple process to pick up or drop off your car – just enter your personal ID at one of the many conveniently located terminals and the system will do the rest. You can also order up maintenance or detailing, and even buy a new car without ever talking to a salesman! Of course, these services are no longer available to the citizens of post-apocalyptic Appalachia, but it’s nice to imagine how things used to be. Watoga Underground is your home away from home! The waiting area offers a number of convenient services like fast dining, relaxation, a pharmacy… and you can even get a haircut while you wait!