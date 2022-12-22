Fallout 76 Grew to 13.5 Million Players in 2022, Up 2.5 Million YoY

With 2022 drawing to an end, Bethesda shared a recap of everything that went down in Fallout 76. The obligatory infographics reveals that the game grew significantly this year, reaching 13.5 million players (an increase of 2.5 million over last year). Beyond that number, here's an overview of the player activity:

EXPEDITION MISSIONS COMPLETED - 5,019,081

DAILY OPS COMPLETED - 9,417,423

S.C.O.R.E. EARNED - 204,358,776,288

SCORCHBEAST QUEEN KILLS - 2,133,040

TROG KILLS - 47,585,802

CAPS SPENT AT PLAYER SHOPS - 48,260,495,834

TOP 3 NON-AMMO ITEMS PURCHASED FROM PLAYER VENDING MACHINES - MR. FUZZY TOKEN, STEEL SCRAP, LEAD SCRAP

TOP 3 MOST KILLED CREATURES/ENEMIES - FERAL GHOUL CLASS, SCORCHED CLASS, SUPER MUTANT CLASS

TOP 3 FOOD/DRINK ITEMS PREPARED - BOILED WATER, GLOWING MEAT STEAK, MUTT CHOPS

NUKA-COLA'S CONSUMED - 127,062,214

MOST POPULAR EMOTE - THUMBS UP

BLESSINGS GIVEN BY MOTHMAN - 1,326,060

TOTAL NUKES DROPPED - 2,983,827

FAVORITE REGION FOR CAMPS - THE FOREST

When it comes to content additions, Fallout 76 saw alien invaders swarming in during the Spring event, while gladiatorial robots fought players in the three new public events added during the Summer 'Test Your Metal' update. Easily the biggest addition of the year was the Expeditions: The Pitt expansion, which allowed Fallout 76 players to finally go beyond Appalachia and into Pittsburgh. The update also revamped Whitespring Resort into Whitespring Refuge, now a hub where players gather to then jump into all sorts of activities, starting with Expeditions.

Last but not least, Bethesda Game Studios released the Nuka World Tour update this month. A whole new carnival has set up shop with various attractions and three special public events. The update also added the largest region boss released to date in Fallout 76, the fearsome Ultracite Titan.

Of course, the developers also introduced several quality-of-life improvements, such as corpse highlighting and local looting. The former improved corpse visibility on the ground, while the latter allowed players to loot multiple fallen foes at once. C.A.M.P. builders recently received a nice present, too, with the addition of free camera controls.

Fallout 76 may have started stumbling, but it appears to have found its footing over the years. It's also likely to be the only active Fallout game for quite a long time since Bethesda is finishing Starfield and will then proceed to work on The Elder Scrolls VI. There have been rumors that Obsidian could work on a Fallout New Vegas sequel, but that would also be years away.