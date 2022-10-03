Fallout 76 is Celebrating the Franchise’s 25th Anniversary with a Free Week, Aliens, and More

October marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise (the first game released on October 10), and to celebrate, Bethesda has a bunch of different promotions on the way for Fallout 76. The big one will be a free week, which will allow you to sample everything Fallout 76 has to offer on all platforms starting on October 4. Ah, but that’s not the only way to get your hands on Fallout 76 – Amazon Prime members can permanently grab the base game for free all throughout October. Oh, and if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can nab a one-month Fallout 1st subscription, which grants you access to various exclusive features. Here’s the full roadmap to the month of celebrations.

As mentioned, the well-received Invaders from Beyond event will be returning tomorrow, with aliens attacking new landmarks. Here’s a bit more detail…

“Over the past week, we’ve been detecting increasing activity from among the stars, and it has been drawing nearer to Earth with each passing day. Ever since aliens discovered intelligent life in the Wasteland earlier this year, they just won’t give up their efforts to snatch our brainwaves! A tinfoil hat may provide comfort, but you’re going to need some real firepower to shoo these extraterrestrials back to their home planet. Raid your personal arsenal, join forces with other Dwellers, and prepare to fight back against the alien menace that will begin clouding our skies during the Invaders from Beyond Seasonal Event next week.

Every hour at the top of the hour, an alien mothership will warp in above one of six landmarks in Appalachia to deploy brainwave siphons and a horde of space-faring warriors. Destroy each siphon and take down alien leaders one-by-one to secure that landmark—and our brainwaves—from the otherworldly interlopers. When you do, you will receive some loot, XP, and a chance to earn alien-themed weaponry and C.A.M.P. items. The first mothership will arrive at 12:00 pm ET on October 4, and the Invaders from Beyond Seasonal Event will be available for play until October 18.”

The most recent Fallout 76 update was Expeditions: The Pitt, which reintroduces Fallout’s irradiated version of Pittsburgh, last seen in a well-remembered expansion to Fallout 3. You can get more details here.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. As mentioned, the game’s free week will run from October 4 to October 11.