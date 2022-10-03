Menu
Company

Fallout 76 is Celebrating the Franchise’s 25th Anniversary with a Free Week, Aliens, and More

Nathan Birch
Oct 3, 2022, 12:33 PM EDT
Fallout 76

October marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise (the first game released on October 10), and to celebrate, Bethesda has a bunch of different promotions on the way for Fallout 76. The big one will be a free week, which will allow you to sample everything Fallout 76 has to offer on all platforms starting on October 4. Ah, but that’s not the only way to get your hands on Fallout 76 – Amazon Prime members can permanently grab the base game for free all throughout October. Oh, and if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can nab a one-month Fallout 1st subscription, which grants you access to various exclusive features. Here’s the full roadmap to the month of celebrations.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

As mentioned, the well-received Invaders from Beyond event will be returning tomorrow, with aliens attacking new landmarks. Here’s a bit more detail

“Over the past week, we’ve been detecting increasing activity from among the stars, and it has been drawing nearer to Earth with each passing day. Ever since aliens discovered intelligent life in the Wasteland earlier this year, they just won’t give up their efforts to snatch our brainwaves! A tinfoil hat may provide comfort, but you’re going to need some real firepower to shoo these extraterrestrials back to their home planet. Raid your personal arsenal, join forces with other Dwellers, and prepare to fight back against the alien menace that will begin clouding our skies during the Invaders from Beyond Seasonal Event next week.

Every hour at the top of the hour, an alien mothership will warp in above one of six landmarks in Appalachia to deploy brainwave siphons and a horde of space-faring warriors. Destroy each siphon and take down alien leaders one-by-one to secure that landmark—and our brainwaves—from the otherworldly interlopers. When you do, you will receive some loot, XP, and a chance to earn alien-themed weaponry and C.A.M.P. items. The first mothership will arrive at 12:00 pm ET on October 4, and the Invaders from Beyond Seasonal Event will be available for play until October 18.”

The most recent Fallout 76 update was Expeditions: The Pitt, which reintroduces Fallout’s irradiated version of Pittsburgh, last seen in a well-remembered expansion to Fallout 3. You can get more details here.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. As mentioned, the game’s free week will run from October 4 to October 11.

Products mentioned in this post

Fallout 76
USD 9
Xbox Game Pass
USD 40
Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order