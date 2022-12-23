PlayStation Plus Essential January 2023 Titles Include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76

January 2023 is setting out to be a great month for PlayStation Plus subscribers, as three solid titles will be made available as part of the basic subscription plan early in the month.

As reported today by the ever-reliable billbil-kun, who has been correctly revealing PlayStation Plus titles for the past few months, revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 will be the three games subscribers getting added to the Essential service next month.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in January 2023 makes quite a bit of sense, considering its sequel is launching in March 2023. While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises to improve on pretty much every feature of its predecessor, players shouldn't skip the original game, as I found it to be a solid action-adventure game, although not particularly original.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Fallout 76, the first online-only entry in the series, launched in a very poor state, but Bethesda has been working hard to fix everything that was wrong with it and introduce new content via free updates, such as the recently released Nuka-World on Tour Update whose launch trailer can be found below. The game's upcoming addition to PlayStation Plus Essential will allow more players to see how far the game has gone.

The PlayStation Plus Essential January 2023 titles will be added to the service early in the month. We will keep you updated on when exactly the games will become available as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.