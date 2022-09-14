Menu
Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt Update Is Now Live, Bringing Players Back to Pittsburgh

Francesco De Meo
Sep 14, 2022
Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt

The latest Fallout 76 update is now live on all formats, bringing players back to post-war Pittsburgh for the first time since Fallout 3.

The Expeditions: The Pitt update doesn't just add a new location, the first one outside Appalachia featured in the game, but also new Expeditions, large-scale repeatable missions, new story and Factions, new rewards, and more.

You can check out the Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt update in action in the trailer below.

Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.

These expeditions into the Pitt are large-scale repeatable missions for groups of up to 4 players. From Whitespring Refuge in Appalachia, players will power a Vertibird to transport them into the heart of The Pitt. What awaits are randomized, repeatable, end-game missions designed to test the most experienced and prepared groups. Conquer Expeditions to earn Stamps, a new currency exchangeable for powerful and rare Expedition-themed rewards. Unlock new challenges and earn new rewards in the Pitt! Free for all Fallout 76 players! Available now.

 

Fallout 76 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76. Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

