Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Is the Latest Game Delayed to Spring 2022
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the next first-person cooperative action game by Fatshark (the makers of Vermintide), is the latest game to be delayed out of its scheduled release window of Fall 2021. The developers announced that the game is now expected to be available next Spring.
Today, we made the difficult decision to move our release date of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to the Spring of 2022.
We have a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal. It's no secret that building a game during a pandemic is a challenge and we are not immune to this. We are planning to use the extra time to both focus on the level of quality at release, as well as invest in more systems to support Darktide for years to come.
We couldn't be more excited about Darktide. In fact, the toughest part in this decision is the fact that we won't be able to put the game in your hands sooner. But I hope that you will join us in Hive Tertium early next year! From all of the 150+ "Sharks" here in Stockholm, thank you for your amazing support.
Martin Wahlund - Fatshark, CEO and Co-Founder
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is targeting PC and Xbox Series S|X as its platforms, where the game will be available on day one to Game Pass subscribers.
Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium.
In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.
