Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Is the Latest Game Delayed to Spring 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the next first-person cooperative action game by Fatshark (the makers of Vermintide), is the latest game to be delayed out of its scheduled release window of Fall 2021. The developers announced that the game is now expected to be available next Spring.

Today, we made the difficult decision to move our release date of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to the Spring of 2022.

We have a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal. It's no secret that building a game during a pandemic is a challenge and we are not immune to this. We are planning to use the extra time to both focus on the level of quality at release, as well as invest in more systems to support Darktide for years to come.

We couldn't be more excited about Darktide. In fact, the toughest part in this decision is the fact that we won't be able to put the game in your hands sooner. But I hope that you will join us in Hive Tertium early next year! From all of the 150+ "Sharks" here in Stockholm, thank you for your amazing support.

Martin Wahlund - Fatshark, CEO and Co-Founder