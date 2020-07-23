Vermintide Developers Finally Reveal Warhammer 40,000 Co-op Title Darktide

Fatshark, developers of the long-running Warhammer: Vermintide series and War of the Roses, announced their next title that's set to take place in the far future from their typical Warhammer offerings. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new 4-play cooperative shooter that will pit Imperium and Chaos factions against one another.











Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is planned for a 2021 release. Currently only the PC (Steam) and Xbox Series X versions have been confirmed by Fatshark.