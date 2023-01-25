Warhammer 40K Darktide Devs Will Focus on Fixing the Game Before New Content and Xbox Series S|X Release

Yesterday, Swedish developer Fatshark announced its intention to focus on fixing the current issues with Warhammer 40K Darktide before releasing new seasonal content and launching the Xbox Series S|X version of the game.

Fatshark CEO and Co-Founder Martin Wahlund shared the following message on Twitter.

OPEN LETTER TO OUR PLAYERS

We take enormous pride in our ability at Fatshark to deliver a game that millions can enjoy. This was what we set out to do with Warhammer 40K Darktide — to create a highly engaging and stable game with a level of depth that keeps you playing for weeks, not hours.

We fell short of meeting those expectations.

Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.

This also means that we will delay our seasonal content rollout and the Xbox Series XIS launch of Warhammer 40K Darktide. We will also suspend the upcoming releases of premium cosmetics. We just couldn't continue down this path, knowing that we have not addressed many feedback areas in the game today.

Thank you for playing and providing feedback. We really appreciate it. It has and will continue to help shape the game we love.

Warhammer 40K Darktide launched on November 30th for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It was available since day one to all Game Pass subscribers, although there is no cross-play yet with Steam. The developers added the first content drop on December 16th, introducing a new mission, a new condition, two new weapons, private sessions, and the refining crafting option.