Warhammer 40K Darktide #1 Content Drop Adds New Mission, Private Sessions, and More

Swedish game developer Fatshark announced the release of the first content drop for Warhammer 40K Darktide roughly two weeks after its debut on PC.

Titled 'The Signal', the free update adds a new mission, two new weapons, new conditions, and the highly requested private sessions.

In Comms-Plex 154/2f, it is up to you and your strike team to gain access to the Comms-plex. Get to the roof of the HL-19-24 Archivum and transmit a message to your allies in the Imperium.

Two new weapons: The Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher, a two-handed Power Maul for Zealots The Achlys Mk I Power Maul, a one-handed Power Maul for Ogryns.

Private Play is now available when starting a mission from the mission board for Strike Teams of 2 to 4 players.

Refine is now available in the Shrine of the Omnissiah. You can now choose to refine a single perk, which will lock other perks. Perks in the item card view will show their Tier through the number of ♦ next to the perk ranging from 1 to 4. Each Refine action taken on the perk will see a cost reduction for resources.

A new condition: Hunting Grounds: Rejects will have to fend off increased numbers of Pox Hounds.



The full changelog reveals additional fixes and enhancements to the Warhammer 40K Darktide experience. Notably, the instances leading to crashes should have been reduced.

The chat window is now accessible on all loading screens and during the outro cinematic after a mission. You will also have access to a Strike Team chat channel in the Mourningstar if you invite someone to your Strike Team while in the Mourningstar.

An option to skip the intro cinematic has been added to the options menu.

Fixed several cases that would generate GPU crashes.

Fixed a bug where clients would get mismatching player loadouts from the server, which could cause a bunch of different crashes.

Fixed a bug with fired projectiles VFX crashing the game when the player leaves the game.

Fixed an issue that could cause a client crash when using weapons while under the influence of various attack speed or reload speed buffs.

Fixed various and numerous unspecified crashes.