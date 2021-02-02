Vissles Launches The Vissles-V1: A 84-Key Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Vissles has launched the Vissles-V1; this keyboard features mechanical key switches connected to a wireless connection. This keyboard uses a Bluetooth 5.1 connection, which ensures a stable connection to the computer. Buyers can choose between three different mechanical switches, choosing between Red, Blue, and Brown. The Vissles-V1 Keyboard is currently available for purchase for $89.00, which stays the same regardless of the key switches.

The Vissles-V1 keyboard features a compact yet versatile design, and this keyboard features 84 keys, which is perfect for a compact home office or gaming setup. The design features black keys, grey keys, and orange keys. This wireless keyboard offers 19 different RGB lighting effects. This keyboard also features an Ergonomic footbar design, and this footbar is magnetically attachable, which raises the keyboard 6 degrees to ensure a much more comfortable typing experience. This keyboard is connected through Bluetooth 5.1 connection, ensuring a stable connection for those longer gaming sessions!

The Vissles-V1 keyboard can be customized with three different types of key switches, the blue and red key switches feature the same actuation force of 60 gf while the brown switch features an actuation force of 80 gf.

These keys feature the same distance of 4.00 mm, while the feedback type is different for each key switch. The Blue switches offer Audible and Tactile feedback; this means the blue switches make the common Clickly mechanical key sound. The Red switch features a Linear Feedback Type, which is significantly quieter. The Brown key switches offer a Tactile feedback type and a smooth sound.

Vissles has given the ideal scenario for each type of key switch, The blue/brown key switches are ideal for office or gaming use, and the red key switches are ideal for typing. This ensures that no matter the use case, the Vissles-V1 Wireless gaming keyboard is a perfect fit!

