Thermaltake Announces the W1 WIRELESS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Thermaltake has announced the W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which connects to up to three Bluetooth devices and utilizes Cherry MX Blue or Red mechanical switches. This keyboard can use either a 2.4 GHz connection or a Bluetooth connection, and the 2.4 GHz connection allows the battery to last up to 1.5 months. In contrast, the Bluetooth connection allows the battery to last for incredibly 2.5 months. For more details on the W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, check out the MX Blue and MX Red Versions' product pages.

The W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features either Cherry MX Red or Blue Key switches

The W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features a black color scheme with the Thermaltake logo in the upper left-hand corner. This keyboard design features an ergonomic wrist rest, which ensures that during longer play sessions doesn't cause the gamer any pain. This keyboard uses three ways to connect to your computer, and there is a standard Wires USB connection, an ultra-fast 1 ms 2.4 GHz technology, or the ability to connect through Bluetooth 4.2.

The W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard utilizes two AA batteries when using it in a wireless mode. When the W1 keyboard uses a 2.4 GHz connection, the batteries can last up to 1.5 months, but if the W1 Keyboard uses a Bluetooth connection, the batteries can last up to 2.5 months. The 2.4 GHz connection features an ultra-fast 1 ms response time to ensure that any key pressed is quickly shown on the computer. This keyboard can easily switch between up to three Bluetooth connection by pressing Fn and the numbers 1 to 3.

The W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard can use either Cherry MX Blue or the Cherry MX Red key switches. The Cherry MX Blue key switches feature an incredibly responsive design and a 2.2 mm actuation point. The Cherry MX Red key switches are a popular choice for users looking for a balance between play and work. Both of these key switches are rated for up to 50 million keystrokes, ensuring a long lifespan and high reliability for both versions of the W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

At the time of writing, Thermaltake has yet to release any pricing information for the W1 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.