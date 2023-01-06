Lenovo Introduces New AIOs, Monitors, and Laptops Including New Legion Gaming Laptops

Lenovo introduced several new laptops, Chromebooks, AIOs, and Monitors for 2023 at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The company has provided users with an interactive experience where they can watch videos of the newest innovative products that the company has to offer. However, if you want to skip the interactivity and read about the newest Lenovo offers, we have provided it in a single article for easy access.

Lenovo improves off of its previous designs with new technologies integrating AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA into each of its newest designs

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist is a new multimode laptop with dual screens and an innovative hinge to adapt to your work or play. The displays are separated on each side of one hinge, with one offering a 2.8K OLED display and a secondary e-ink display. The new ThinkBook Plus Twist offers higher refresh rates and increased brightness. The new ThinkBook Plus Twist offers pen support, a longer-lasting battery life new UX app design, and more options for users.

The new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 7 AMD Gen 8 16" offers AI-tuning by way of the Lenovo AI Engine+ to assist with performance and help to future-proof the design to last longer for users. The series is powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core Series or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics. Lenovo included a new ColdFront 5.0 vapor chamber cooling technique inside the systems and created an intelligent air intake with an upgraded exhaust and fan system.

Its customized fan curve assists with enhanced cooling of the internals, no matter the project or game. The Legion Pro 7i and 7 AMD Gen 8 16" battery allows users to go all day with its 99.99Whr battery. The gaming display is Lenovo's proprietary PureSight 16" WQXGA 16:10 display that offers high variable refresh rates. The Legion Pro 7i and 7 AMD model's keyboard is the Legion TrueStrike keyboard with additional RGBs powered by Legion Spectrum. The new Legion Pro 7i and 7 AMD use recycled aluminum and magnesium in their design and comes in an Onyx Grey shell.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a premium business laptop measuring 15.36mm thin and 1.12kg in weight. The new Intel vPro technology and the Intel 13th Gen Core i7 CPUs power it. The memory is faster, and connectivity has improved with unique technology. The communication bar holds an internal FHD IR camera. The screen is a 2.8K OLED screen with Dolby Vision and assists with limiting blue lights with Eyesafe technology. Users can ensure their data will remain safe with its integrated security from Intel and its proprietary ThinkShield technology. Its MIL-SPEC 810H standard case also assures that the laptop can easily take bumps and bangs.

Lenovo's new ThinkVision P32pz-30 and P27pz-30 monitors offer a Mini-LED display with 1,152 dimming zones. The new monitors are the world's first USB4 Mini LED docking monitors, handling 40Gbps of video and data transfers in one cable and connecting two UHD displays. The monitors provide support for HDR10 and HLG formats, are DisplayHDR1000 certified, and reach 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Both DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB standards are available with flicker-free images.

The ultra-slim Yoga AIO 9i features the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs and offers the optional NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050 graphics. The new Yoga AIO 9i utilizes a 32" IPS display with four Harmon Kardon speakers built-in using Dolby Atmos 3D audio. The new Yoga AIO 9i also allows charging devices with its One Cable Link and additional wireless charging.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and 5 AMD laptops come with the 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 processors with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics. Both laptops utilize the Gen 4 PCIe SSDs surrounded by DDR5 Memory modules to assist with fast speeds and plenty of storage. To keep the system cool, Legion ColdFront 5.0 cooling technology and an improved fan system and curved fan design assist with keeping the system cool. Legion's TrueStrike keyboard allows for 4-zone RGB and increased precision. The displays are both a 16" 16:10 WQXGA PureSight Gaming Display, with high refresh rates. This laptop series comes in either Onyx Grey or Abyss Blue colorways and is expected to launch in the Spring of this year.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is an enterprise-level laptop weighing 991.5g and measures 14.77mm thin on the touchscreen model and even smaller specifications on the non-touchscreen version. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is durable with its MIL-SPEC 810H standard case. It has an integrated communication bar that houses the FHD camera. The new ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs and features Intel vPro technology with Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE. The system is protected with built-in ThinkShield and the Intel vPro platform security to ensure that documents and data will always be safe.

The Intel version of the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 offers the latest 13th Intel Gen Core Series processor and NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series graphics. Additional MagicBay accessories include Magic Bay Light to assist with lighting dark spaces, Magic Bay LTE providing 4G connectivity when Wi-Fi is unavailable, and the Magic Bay 4K UHD Webcam that detaches from the system.

Lenovo's ThinkVision T27hv-30 and T24mv-30 VoIP monitors are Microsoft Teams certified with a dedicated button to start video calls quickly. The new ThinkVision T27hv-30 VoIP monitors offer up to 27-inch QHD IPS displays and a 5MP IR camera with an independent RGB lens, privacy shutter, two microphones with noise cancellation, and dual 5W speakers. A dedicated Microsoft Teams button launches any video call quickly. Lenovo's ThinkVision T24v-30 monitors deliver an FHD resolution measuring 1920 x 1080px, dual 3W speakers, and a 1080p integrated camera. Windows Hello allows for easy and fast logins to the laptop.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop offers multimode and professional-level technology focusing on a 14" laptop. The new ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 features up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs and Intel vPro technology to keep documents and data safe. Inside the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is LPDDR5 memory and several connectivity options. Integrated into the communication bar is an FHD IR camera. The display is a WQUXGA OLED touch display with low blue light Eyesafe certification to reduce eye fatigue and blue light emissions. The case meets MIL-SPEC 810H testing, and integrated into the system is the built-in ThinkShield to add an extra level of security for the system.

The IdeaPad Pro 5i and 5 AMD Gen 8 are powered by either the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and offer up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. With its 108W thermal design, Dynamic Display Switch to increase the frame rates, and the Lenovo AI Engine to assist with helping the GPU directly to produce the best images in productivity and play.

It offers a 16" 2.5K resolution display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, with 90% of that being an active area ratio. Users can achieve up to 120Hz refresh rates and experience less lag and buffering with Lenovo's Super Resolution. Blue lights and eye fatigue are limited thanks to the TÜV Eyesafe certification. Data transfers are superfast with a Thunderbolt 4 connection, an SSD slot, face recognition login security, and Rapid Charge to last all days on a single charge.

The 14" IdeaPad Pro 5 series offers refresh rates up to 120Hz with Lenovo Super Resolution to lower bandwidth buffering and lag times. The 14" version of this series varies in that it provides the same processors. Still, it replaces the GPU with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB mobile graphics and provides a 75W TDP. The 14" 2.8K display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 90% active area ratio. The same TÜV Eyesafe certification is integrated and offers the same connections and safety features.

The ThinkVison P49w-30 Monitor is perfect for power users and content creators with its IPS capability, 2xQHD resolution that measures 5120 x 1440px, and 2000:1 contrast ratio with 98% DCI-P3 color gamut. Integrated into the display is a dual eKVM and KVM switch, and it can also offer network pass-through with its built-in ethernet port. Users can utilize the MC60 Modular Webcam as an additional accessory.

The ThinkVision P32p-30 Monitor features a 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS borderless display (three-sided). The new ThinkVision P32p-30 monitor offers Natural Low Blue Light technology to reduce blue light emissions. The new monitor supports RJ45 and Thunderbolt 4 for data transfers and charging at increased speeds compared to previous monitors from the company. Additionally, users can adjust the monitor to a comfortable position thanks to the adjustable stand and optional VoIP Modular Stack.

The IdeaPad Slim 5i and 5 AMD are lightweight laptops in three colors: Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue, or Violet. Both provide the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, increased thermal management, and 16GB LPDDDR5 dual-channel memory. Lenovo's AI Engine's Smart Power helps the system by choosing if performance or battery life needs to be managed more depending on the situation.

Both suitable offer storage with options up to 1TB PCIe SSD. The IdeaPad Slim 5i/5 AMD laptops offer an up-to-2.5K IPS or WUXGA OLED display and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The displays have four-sided narrow bezels with a 90% area aspect ratio and up to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. TUV certification assists with blue light emissions. For sound, Dolby-certified audio pumps out of the user-facing speaker. The IdeaPad Slim 5i/5 AMD laptops offer facial login and a privacy shutter. For connectivity, users can ensure that the system can charge quickly with Rapid Charge Boost and dual full-function USB Type C connections.

The 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD IPS monitor offers a 1920 x 1080 display and 240Hz refresh rates that can be boosted as high as 280Hz. The displays are both Adaptive-sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium supported. The IPS panel offers 113.7% sRGB and 90.6% DCI-P3 color gamut and is factory calibrated to Delta E<2 color accuracy. The new 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD IPS monitor is VESA-certified and offers HDR 400 brightness levels. Natural Low Blue Light technology protects users' eyes from blue light emissions. The anticipated window of release is Spring 2023.

The Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 QHD monitor provides a 2560 x 1440 IPS display with 0.5ms response times. It has a 240Hz refresh rate that can be boosted up to 250Hz. The new Legion Y27qf-30 QHD monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium, and adaptive-sync supported. The Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30's IPS panel offers 125% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Delta E<2 factory-calibrated color accuracy. The new Legion Y27qf-30 QHD monitor is VESA-certified with HDR 400 brightness levels. Integrated into the monitor are two 3W speakers that offer an ergonomic design with a featured phone holder at the base of the display. These are also anticipated for a Spring 2023 release.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 is a 14" lightweight 2-in-1 laptop powered by the Intel Evo platform and features the 13th Gen Intel Core CPU. Four Bowers & Wilkins speakers are located inside the casing with a rotating 360° soundbar. The new Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 offers up to 4K resolution on an OLED PureSight display and supports Dolby Vision. The new Yoga 9i Gen 8 provides one-click function keys and includes the Lenovo Precision Pen 2. Colors available for the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 are Storm Gray or Oatmeal colorways and can be anticipated this Spring 2023.

The 12" IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook has a 2-in-1 design that offers Intel CPU performance, an FHD IPS display, and a long battery life. There is an optional backlit keyboard to work through the night. There is a physical shutter for the webcam to ensure privacy. This Chromebook series comes in two different colorways for more personalization.

The Lenovo L24m-40 and L27i-40 monitors offer an FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The new monitors offer an ergonomic stand and Natural Low Blue Light technology for less eye strain and promote better eye health. Two 3W speakers are integrated into the display, and the L24m-40 offers USB-C connectivity, a USB hub with multiple ports, and supports modular cameras. These will be available in Spring 2023.

The Lenovo Slim 7i 14" Intel edition offers the 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Dolby Vision enhances the 14" display with its enlarged aspect ratio. It supports flip-to-start technology, noise cancellation, and background blurring so that you can turn on the monitor quickly and not miss any information during video conferencing. The Lenovo Slim 7i is focused on mobilized digital creators and offers military-grade rugged durability in a lightweight chassis.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon 13" Intel laptop is lightweight and crafted from high-strength carbon fiber. The palm rest and bottom cover are made from magnesium alloy for increased durability. Intel Iris Xe graphics and Dolby Vision support the new Slim 7i Carbon 13" QHD display. Dolby Atmos supports the internal Harman Kardon speakers, and inside the chassis are the Intel Evo platform and 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Users are greeted with Intel's Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 wired and wireless connectivity. Its internal camera offers hands-free facial recognition to log in fast and securely. The new Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon 13" laptop is available in Moon White or Storm Gray colorways and will be available this Spring.

The Yoga 6 Gen 8 is a 13" AMD laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series of mobile processors. It offers facial recognition, long-lasting battery life, and rapid charging technology. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos assist with visuals and audio to immerse users in anything they are watching or interacting with.

Pricing is not yet available on any of the newest Lenovo products. To find out more information on all of Lenovo's announcements, check out Lenovo's official website.

News Source: Lenovo