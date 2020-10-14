Corsair Introduces The K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Corsair has released its newest PC gaming keyboard, which has been named K60 RGB Pro; this keyboard has been built for both style and substance, which features an aluminum frame. This keyboard utilizes Cherry Viola mechanical key switches and features RGB backlighting. The K60 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard is currently available on Corsair's website for $89.99.

The K60 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard is the perfect choice for content creators or gamers and is currently $89.99

The K60 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard utilizes a Cherry Viola Switches, which are built to withstand a lifetime of gaming and ensures that this keyboard will be a perfect choice for any gamer or streamer that needs to ensure guaranteed reliability and a consistent keypress feel for the full life of the key switch.

The design of the K60 RGB Pro features a brushed aluminum frame with black anodization for not only a stylish, modern look. This brushed aluminum frame also keeps this keyboard incredibly rigid and removes any keyboard flex. The simplistic design is functional while still offering a fantastic aesthetic for any gamer while still maintaining a professional appearance for those looking to create a home office.

The K60 RGB Pro keyboard features individually backlight to allow for vivid and dynamic lighting, which can be completely controlled using Corsair's iCUE RGB software. This software allows for not only RGB lighting but also sophisticated macro programming and even full-system lighting synchronization across a variety of different Corsair devices.

Since this keyboard utilizes the iCURE RGB Software, there are various settings that users can easily cycle through to select the one that best fits your current gaming session. These different settings include Rainbow, Color Pulse, Visor, Water Color, and Rain, which has various colors falling down the keyboard.

The K60 RGB Pro keyboard is currently available on Corsair's website for $89.99, which for the large features and sturdy construction, makes this keyboard a perfect choice for both content creators, thanks to the reliability, or gamers, in part due to the Cherry Viola switches offers a consistent keypress feel. This consistency allows gamers to predict when the action will occur!