WD’s My Passport Portable External Hard Drive is Currently On Sale Up to 33%

If you are looking into expanding the storage of either laptop or desktop then this might be the deal for you, WD's My Passport Portable external hard drive is currently on sale at Amazon. This series of external HDDs offers four different capacities of 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and 5 TB. These drives all have a discount with the 1 TB drive currently has a discount of 22%, and the 2 TB drive has a discount of 14%, 4 TB drive is now discounted by 22%, and the 5 TB drive has the most significant discount of 33% off the regular price.

WD's 5 TB My Passport portable external hard drive is currently discounted by 33% off, making this drive cost just $99.99.

These drives have a fair amount of features like the portability, encryption, and ongoing confidence, These drives feature a right amount of portability with the slim style, this redesigned to feature a convenient, compact form factor and is available in a range of vibrant colors. This slim form factor makes this external HDDs perfect for an addition to any laptop/desktop that may need more storage.







These drives also feature a built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and this encryption allows you to keep your data protected and secure. Users need to activate password protection and set their personalized password using WD discovery. Alongside the hardware encryption, these drives offer a large amount of confidence; this is because WD build drives for demanding requirements for durability and long-term reliability.

These drives are perfect for laptops as more and more laptops are coming with installed SSDs; with these external HDDs being on sale up to 33% off for the 5 TB model, this drive typically costs $149.99, but on Amazon, this drive is currently priced at $99.99.

The 4 TB My Passport portable external hard drive is currently discounted by 22% for the black version, this drive typically costs $119.99, but this drive currently costs just $94.00. This 4 TB external hard drive is now offered by two other colors, in a blue or red, these drives do have different discounts the blue version is only discounted by 13% while the red version is discounted by 17% making these drives $104.99 and $99.99 respectively.

The 2 TB version of this model offers three different colors, black, blue, or red, and these drives are priced at $68.99, $69.99, and $64.99, respectively. The final version of the WD 1 TB My Passport portable external hard drive is only offered in a black color that is priced at $47.00, which is a 22% discount off the $59.99 of the typical price.